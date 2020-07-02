French govt, unions tell Airbus, Air France to minimise job cuts





The aerospace manufacturer said it would cut 15,000 jobs in Europe in a restructuring after a 40per cent slump in its 55 billion euro ($61.8 billion) jet business, sparking concerns about compulsory redundancies in France where it has its headquarters.

Junior Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said the government estimated 2,000 of 5,000 planned cuts by Airbus in France could be saved by a reduced-work scheme and with help from state investment in next-generation green jets.

France's hard-left Force Ouvriere union said mandatory job cuts at the planemaker were a "red line" and other labour representatives said they would fight such measures.

Workers told Airbus to focus on voluntary departures or retirement plans.

The French government, which owns 11per cent of Airbus and 14.3per cent of Air France KLM, has asked Air France to cut carbon emissions and domestic flights as conditions for state financial support. -Reuters















