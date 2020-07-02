Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 July, 2020, 12:28 AM
latest
Home Business

BTRC places new SMP curbs to rein in powers of Grameenphone

Published : Thursday, 2 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

BTRC places new SMP curbs to rein in powers of Grameenphone

BTRC places new SMP curbs to rein in powers of Grameenphone

Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission has clamped an additional set of restrictions on Grameenphone in an effort to further curtail the monopoly of the country's top telecom carrier.
The new rule was announced after Grameenphone challenged in court the regulator's decision to declare it a Significant Market Power, or SMP, citing competition policy.
Grameenphone, however, said on Tuesday that it intends to withdraw the writ petition in the High Court and work on resolving the matter through 'constructive' and 'meaningful' dialogue with BTRC.
The latest curbs will shrink Grameenphone's slice of earnings as a terminating operator, or the network at the receiving end of a call, effective from July 16.
The condition stipulates that Grameenphone, as an SMP, will get 7 paisa per minute from the original operator when a customer on its network receives a voice call.
As a general rule, the terminating operator gets 10 paisa per minute from the originating operator. But under the new rule, other operators such as Robi, Banglalink and Teletalk will pay 3 paisa less to Grameenphone when a voice call is made from their networks.
The non-SMP operators will then deposit the 3 paisa to separate accounts held at local banks with the BTRC regulating its expenditure. The money cannot be spent or transferred without the approval of the regulator.
This is the third condition set by BTRC after it declared Grameenphone an SMP in February 2019,
At the time, it  slapped some restrictions on the company, including its advertisement campaigns.
A year later, on Jun 21, it announced two new rules to clip Grameenphone's wings, and protect consumer interest by 'preventing a monopoly' in the telecom sector.
GP is the largest mobile telecom operator in Bangladesh in terms of subscriber base.
The first rule stipulates that the lock-in period for mobile number portability, or MNP, will be 60 days instead of 90 days.
BTRC has made the rule effective from Jul 1, allowing customers to leave the Grameenphone network for another carrier sooner than before.
The other rule states that as the SMP operator, Grameenphone will not be able to initiate any new service, package or offer without the approval of BTRC. This rule also takes effect from Jul 1.
Grameenphone, however, contended that the new guidelines go against the competitive environment in the market and the interests of consumers.
It subsequently filed a writ petition in the High Court on Jun 28, seeking a stay on the BTRC's restrictions which are set to take effect on July 1.
But in a statement on Tuesday, the telecom carrier said that it has taken steps to implement the two SMP impositions 'under protest'.
"The Bangladesh mobile telecom market is competitive and Grameenphone has grown through timely investments, innovations and operational efficiency. International SMP best practices prescribe that remedies should only be introduced after conducting a proper analysis to ascertain that market failures exist."    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Oil rises on manufacturing data, US inventories
Green Delta declares 20pc dividend
Ryanair to cut 3,500 jobs if pay cuts not agreed: CEO
Jet fuel price hiked 3rd time in a month, Indian airlines face uncertainty
Berger Bangladesh launches hand sanitizer
Seminar on ‘National Budget 2020-21 from HRD Perspective’ held
Tariqul Islam SBAC Bank new MD
Narsingdi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) President Md. Ali Hossain Shishir


Latest News
Pakistan temporarily suspends PUBG game
Mutations may be making coronavirus more contagious: Researchers
Japanese startup creates ‘connected’ face mask for coronavirus new normal
Dr Zafrullah's condition worsens, develops fever, throat pain
Sahara Khatun to be taken to Bangkok for treatment
Shashank Manohar steps down as ICC Chairman after two stints
Minor boy drowns in Hatia pond
Minor girl dies of drinking acid
3 drug traders held in Mymensingh
Bangladesh drug firm invents Covid-19 vaccine, announcement Thursday
Most Read News
2 more physicians die of COVID-19 in Dhaka
Transcom Group chairman Latifur Rahman passes away
Restriction measures over corona extended till Aug 3
Messi scores Panenka penalty to reach 700 career goals
Bangladesh drug firm invents Covid-19 vaccine, announcement Thursday
Science does not need to explain who spreads Covid-19
Dybala solo goal, Ronaldo rocket set up Juve win
Virus death toll climbs to 1,888 with 41 more
Centenary of Dhaka University: Achievements and expectations
152 more Bangladeshis return from UAE
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft