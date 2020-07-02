Islami Bank outreaches Tk one trillion deposits





Islami Bank has also collected the highest foreign remittances in May and June this year, surpassing all past records. The amount was USD 461 million in May and USD 575 million in June 2020. Remittance collection has never exceeded USD 400 million in the past, said a press release..

In June 2020, the bank's remittance collection was about 116 percent as compared to June 2019. At present, the bank's market share in remittance collection is 32 percent. It is making a significant contribution to forex reserves using banking channels.

Islami Bank is making relentless efforts to build saving habit for backward and lower income people while making overall contribution to achieving balanced economic development. The bank is acting as a trusted custodian of people's savings.

It has over 357 branches, 43 sub-branches, 1,200 agent banking outlets, 660 own and about 11,000 shared ATM and CRM booths serving its clients. Using modern information technology it has become a unique institution for all people.

At present bank's number of clients is 15 million. It started agent banking in 2017 to reach banking to people deprived of financial services. Clients of agent banking outlets now stands at 7.53 laks and their amount of deposits stands at Tk Tk 2600 crore -- the highest of the country's agent banking.

The bank is dominating import-export trade and contributing in addressing many ongoing financial challenges.

Islami Bank has the highest SME investment contributing to the development of rural economy and low income people. It is in the list of top one thousand banks in the world.

















