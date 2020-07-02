ADP implementation at 57.37pc in 11 months





Meanwhile, the overall implementation rate stands only at 57.37 percent.

Planning Commission sources said that the government has so far spent Tk 1,15,421 crore of the ADP allocation while the ADP for the 2019-20 had an allocation of Tk 202,721 crore. It was however later revised down to Tk 192,921 crore.

Even in the last month of the outgoing fiscal, development ministries and departments were not able to spend Tk 55,778 crore. In this background the National Economic Council (NEC) approved the ADP for 2020-21 at a cost of Tk 205,145 crore with focus on transport, education, health and agriculture sectors.

Many wonder this may be yet another turbulent year when proper implementation of the ADP may suffer similar setback.

Implementation of the ADP usually gathers pace in the closing of a fiscal year. But this time, almost all work remains suspended, signaling another poor finish in ADP utilization

Professor Mustafizur Rahman, formar Executive Director of the Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD) told the Daily Observer: "At the beginning of a financial year, ministries and divisions show the least interest in ADP execution. But at the end of the year they spend the budget quickly, which badly affects project quality. "

He said the overall economy has been affected in the outgoing fiscal year. As a result, the ADP implementation rate decreased due to outbreak of coronavirus.

The industries ministry spent the highest 79.03 per cent until May.

The ministries and departments that were below 50 percent implementation of ADP projects till last May include Ministry of Housing and Public Works (47.03 percent), Prime Minister's Office (37.52 percent), Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief (49.60 percent).

Spending of the Ministry of Defense was 37.36 percent, Department of Security and Services 19.80 per cent, Ministry of Women and Children 47.31 percent, Ministry of Land 48.61 percent Ministry of Food 34.35 percent,. Law and Justice Department could spend 25.98 percent.

Ministry of Public Administration spent 28.52 percent, Ministry of Culture 42.91 percent, Ministry of Youth and Sports 41.73 percent, IMED 38.01 percent, Financial Institutions Department 22.95 percent, Planning Department spending stood at 49. 05 per cent and Anti-Corruption Commission 35.71 percent.

The lowest spending reported in the ministry of railways at 24.4 per cent, and health ministry could spend 43.3 per cent of their ADP allocation.

The ADP for the last fiscal year had 1,475 projects including 1,358 investment projects, 116 technical assistance projects and one project from the Japan Debt Cancellation Fund (JFCF).

Besides, there are some 89 projects which were to be implemented by autonomous bodies and corporations. In the 2018-19 fiscal year, ADP execution rate was on five-year high at 94.36 per cent.

















In performance evaluation of annual development programmes, 25 ministries and departments still fall below 50 percent at a time eleventh month of the outgoing ADP (July-May) of 2019-20 passed out. Officials held the outbreak of pandemic main reason behind it.Meanwhile, the overall implementation rate stands only at 57.37 percent.Planning Commission sources said that the government has so far spent Tk 1,15,421 crore of the ADP allocation while the ADP for the 2019-20 had an allocation of Tk 202,721 crore. It was however later revised down to Tk 192,921 crore.Even in the last month of the outgoing fiscal, development ministries and departments were not able to spend Tk 55,778 crore. In this background the National Economic Council (NEC) approved the ADP for 2020-21 at a cost of Tk 205,145 crore with focus on transport, education, health and agriculture sectors.Many wonder this may be yet another turbulent year when proper implementation of the ADP may suffer similar setback.Implementation of the ADP usually gathers pace in the closing of a fiscal year. But this time, almost all work remains suspended, signaling another poor finish in ADP utilizationProfessor Mustafizur Rahman, formar Executive Director of the Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD) told the Daily Observer: "At the beginning of a financial year, ministries and divisions show the least interest in ADP execution. But at the end of the year they spend the budget quickly, which badly affects project quality. "He said the overall economy has been affected in the outgoing fiscal year. As a result, the ADP implementation rate decreased due to outbreak of coronavirus.The industries ministry spent the highest 79.03 per cent until May.The ministries and departments that were below 50 percent implementation of ADP projects till last May include Ministry of Housing and Public Works (47.03 percent), Prime Minister's Office (37.52 percent), Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief (49.60 percent).Spending of the Ministry of Defense was 37.36 percent, Department of Security and Services 19.80 per cent, Ministry of Women and Children 47.31 percent, Ministry of Land 48.61 percent Ministry of Food 34.35 percent,. Law and Justice Department could spend 25.98 percent.Ministry of Public Administration spent 28.52 percent, Ministry of Culture 42.91 percent, Ministry of Youth and Sports 41.73 percent, IMED 38.01 percent, Financial Institutions Department 22.95 percent, Planning Department spending stood at 49. 05 per cent and Anti-Corruption Commission 35.71 percent.The lowest spending reported in the ministry of railways at 24.4 per cent, and health ministry could spend 43.3 per cent of their ADP allocation.The ADP for the last fiscal year had 1,475 projects including 1,358 investment projects, 116 technical assistance projects and one project from the Japan Debt Cancellation Fund (JFCF).Besides, there are some 89 projects which were to be implemented by autonomous bodies and corporations. In the 2018-19 fiscal year, ADP execution rate was on five-year high at 94.36 per cent.