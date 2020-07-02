Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 July, 2020, 12:28 AM
latest
Home Business

Halal Meat Importers Association held a human chain in front of Khamarbari in the capital on Wednesday

Published : Thursday, 2 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15

Halal Meat Importers Association held a human chain in front of Khamarbari in the capital on Wednesday

Halal Meat Importers Association held a human chain in front of Khamarbari in the capital on Wednesday

Halal Meat Importers Association held a human chain in front of Khamarbari in the capital on Wednesday protesting the shelving of inspection of their import consignments of meat for long time withholding release of the goods from the port. They said they have sent letter to the Chittagong port customs authorities and district livestock officials on May 30 for collection of sample for quality certification but did not get response so far. It is adding to their demurrage cost and interest on bank loans making business difficult. They sought immediate inspection of their import consignment by concerned authorities to end the standoff.     photo : Observer










« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Oil rises on manufacturing data, US inventories
Green Delta declares 20pc dividend
Ryanair to cut 3,500 jobs if pay cuts not agreed: CEO
Jet fuel price hiked 3rd time in a month, Indian airlines face uncertainty
Berger Bangladesh launches hand sanitizer
Seminar on ‘National Budget 2020-21 from HRD Perspective’ held
Tariqul Islam SBAC Bank new MD
Narsingdi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) President Md. Ali Hossain Shishir


Latest News
Pakistan temporarily suspends PUBG game
Mutations may be making coronavirus more contagious: Researchers
Japanese startup creates ‘connected’ face mask for coronavirus new normal
Dr Zafrullah's condition worsens, develops fever, throat pain
Sahara Khatun to be taken to Bangkok for treatment
Shashank Manohar steps down as ICC Chairman after two stints
Minor boy drowns in Hatia pond
Minor girl dies of drinking acid
3 drug traders held in Mymensingh
Bangladesh drug firm invents Covid-19 vaccine, announcement Thursday
Most Read News
2 more physicians die of COVID-19 in Dhaka
Transcom Group chairman Latifur Rahman passes away
Restriction measures over corona extended till Aug 3
Messi scores Panenka penalty to reach 700 career goals
Bangladesh drug firm invents Covid-19 vaccine, announcement Thursday
Science does not need to explain who spreads Covid-19
Dybala solo goal, Ronaldo rocket set up Juve win
Virus death toll climbs to 1,888 with 41 more
Centenary of Dhaka University: Achievements and expectations
152 more Bangladeshis return from UAE
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft