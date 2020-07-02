

Halal Meat Importers Association held a human chain in front of Khamarbari in the capital on Wednesday protesting the shelving of inspection of their import consignments of meat for long time withholding release of the goods from the port. They said they have sent letter to the Chittagong port customs authorities and district livestock officials on May 30 for collection of sample for quality certification but did not get response so far. It is adding to their demurrage cost and interest on bank loans making business difficult. They sought immediate inspection of their import consignment by concerned authorities to end the standoff. photo : Observer