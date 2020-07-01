Two more bodies found, search operation ends





With the recovery of two more bodies, the death toll from Buriganga launch disaster climbed to 34 on Tuesday. The authorities called off the rescue operation after the sunken launch was towed to thebank from the mid river on the day.Of the two bodies, one was retrieved by the divers of the Fire Service late Monday night while the other at 12:48pm on Tuesday, said duty officer Ershad Hossain at the Fire Service headquarters' control room. Navy, coastguards, river police and BIWTA personnel joined the divers of the Fire Service in the rescue efforts.On Monday night, divers rescued launch passenger Sumon Bepari, 55, who miraculously survived for 13 hours under the water."Sumon from Abdullapur area under Tongibari Police Station in Munshiganj was rescued at around 10:30pm from the Buriganga River," said Syed Kamrul Hasan, duty officer in the control room at the Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters.He was immediately taken to Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital, he added.Sadarghat River Police filed a case with Dhaka Dakkhin Keraniganj Police Station on Tuesday against seven people, including Mosaddek Hanif, owner of the launch Mayuri-2, Master Abul Bashar, Master Zakir Hossain and assistant Shipon Howladar.AKM Arif Uddin, joint director of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA), said the rescue operation resumed at 10:00am on Tuesday with 10 air bags.Meanwhile, movement of heavy vehicles on Postagala China-Bangladesh Friendship Bridge remained restricted since Monday evening as it was damaged after being hit by a salvage vessel on Monday.The Dhaka-bound 'MV Morning Bird' launch from Munshiganj sank in the Buriganga River after being hit by another launch 'Mayur-2' near Shyambazar in the capital's old town at 9:33am on Monday morning.The government has launched an investigation into the disaster by forming a seven- membercommittee headed by a joint secretary of the Shipping Ministry.