Wednesday, 1 July, 2020, 11:49 AM
Hearing on Holey Artisan Attack case held up for C-19 pandemic

Published : Wednesday, 1 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Nazmul Ahsan Raju

The documents in the sensational Holey Artisan Bakery attack case reached the High Court more than seven months back but hearing on it is yet to be held due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
The cases remain under special priority, so the hearing of the appeals will be held after reopening of
    the High Court, hopes the Attorney General (AG) office.
Bangladesh Government Press was working to prepare the paper books of the cases, but they could not finish it as their functions were also postponed for the pandemic, sources at the AG office said.
On the evening of July 1 in 2016, armed terrorists barged into the upscale restaurant in the heart of the diplomatic quarters and unleashed an unprecedented carnage that shook the nation.
A paper book that contains all details of the case, trial proceedings, statements, evidence, orders, verdict and other relevant documents are necessary for the HC to hear and dispose of a death reference or an appeal.
Attorney General (AG) Mahbubey Alam told this correspondent on Tuesday that his office will take a step for hearing and disposing of the death reference and appeals of the case after the court reopens.
Law Minister Anisul Huq expressed his hope after the lower court verdict will be executed on time'.
The death references on the cases reached the HC on December 5 last year for the examination of the trial court's verdict.
A Dhaka court on November 27 sentenced seven militants to death for their involvement in the Holey Artisan Bakery attack in 2016, terming it a disgraceful attack aimed at assassinating the non-communal character of Bangladesh.
The Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal acquitted one accused as it found him not guilty in the atrocity that left 22 people, including 17 foreigners, dead in the capital's Gulshan.
The judgment was came more than three years after the country's deadliest café siege which, according to the court, was aimed at endangering public safety and drawing the attention of the international militant organisation IS.
A case was filed with Gulshan Police Station in connection with the deadliest terror attack. After more than two years of the investigation, the Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) submitted a charge sheet on July 23, 2018, against eight suspected operatives of the banned militant outfit Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB).
On December 3 last year, the trial began with the deposition of witnesses. On November 17 last year, the tribunal set November 27 for delivering its verdict.


