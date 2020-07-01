21-day lockdown in Ward No 41 of Wari from Saturday



Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh

The DSCC Mayor on Tuesday said, "The lockdown will be imposed exactly from 6.00am from Saturday morning."

Taposh further said the Directorate General of Health Services had specifically identified a few roads of the Wari zone.

The roads are Tipu Sultan Road, Jahangir Road, Dhaka-Sylhet Highway (Joy Kali Mandir

to Baldha Garden), Lalmini Road, Hare Road, War Road, Rankin Road and Nawab Road.

He informed that the lockdown would be implemented by the DSCC's Central Management Committee.

Taposh said, "Only two roads will have commuting facilities and we will block the entrances to other roads. A control room will be opened in the area."

He also said there would be booths for collecting samples and an isolation center for the patients at the City Corporation's Dhaka Mohanagar General Hospital.

The mayor added that they would work on the basis of the experience gathered from the lockdown at East Rajabazar and there would be all kinds of measures to ensure the treatment of common patients.

The authority will ensure food supply by contacting outlets including Meena Bazaar and Shwapno through e-commerce and relief materials will be arranged for poor people in that area, he said.

The mayor also said standard operating procedures given by the health directorate would be followed properly.















