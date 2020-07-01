Video
Wednesday, 1 July, 2020, 11:49 AM
Postogola Bridge reopens partially to traffic after emergency repair

Published : Wednesday, 1 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Staff Correspondent

Cracks developed on the busy First Bangladesh-China Friendship (Buriganga-1) Bridge at Postogola in the capital as a salvage ship hit one of the girders of the bridge on Monday. The photo was taken on Tuesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge-1, also known as Postogola Bridge over the River Buriganga, which was damaged as BIWTA salvage vessel 'Prottoy' banged against one of its girders, was restored for plying of vehicles on a limited scale on Tuesday night.
The Roads and Highways Division (RHD) under the Road Transport and Bridges (RTB) Ministry reopened the bridge partially after 32 hours of renovation work on the severely damaged bridge.
The RTB Ministry and Ministry and Shipping have decided to form probe bodies separately to identify the culprits responsible for the damage to the most important bridge linking the city to the Southern districts and to bring them to account, according to the RTB Ministry sources.
Earlier, a rescue vessel 'Prottoy' of BIWTA hit one
    of the girders of the Postogola Bridge at around 2:00pm on Monday while it was sailing towards Farashganj ghat to salvage a sunken ship 'MV Morning Bird.' The incident claimed at least 33 lives. The bridge was severely damaged by the collision and the authority was compelled to suspend vehicle movement over the bridge and took steps to repair the damage immediately.
Vehicular movement on the busy First Bangladesh-China Friendship (Buriganga-1) bridge in Postogola was restricted as cracks developed after a BIWTA salvage ship collided with the bridge on Monday. The photo was taken on Tuesday. photo: observer

RTB Ministry Secretary Md Nazrul Islam told the Daily Observer that the damages to the bridge have been repaired and the bridge was reopened for vehicular movement on Tuesday night.
When asked about their initiative to identify and punish the persons responsible for the damage, Nazrul Islam said he has already spoken to the Secretary of the Shipping Ministry in this regard. The Shipping Secretary assured him of conducting probe into the incident.
"He assured me that they are going to form a probe body to identify the responsible persons. I have requested him to incorporate at least a representative from our Ministry in the probe body. We are also planning to form a separate body. After identifying the responsible persons, necessary punitive measures will be taken," he added.
A technical team visited the bridge on Tuesday morning and submitted an instant report to the Roads and Highways Department. The report of the technical team said a girder of the bridge was completely damaged and another was partially damaged.
Immediately after the incident, the authority suspended vehicular movement over the bridge and asked all to use the second Buriganga Bridge at Babubazar as an alternative route.
The Postogola Bridge has regular busy traffic as it connects Dhaka city to many districts of Barisal and Khulna Division. Until the bridge is completely repaired, people will suffer from traffic grid-lock.
Previously on Monday evening, vehicular movement on the Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge-1 at Postogola in Dhaka was suspended for an indefinite period.


