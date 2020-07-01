Highest 64 Covid-19 deaths in a day raises total to 1,847





With this, the death toll from the deadly virus rose to 1,847 and the number of total infections stood at 145,483.

As of May 31, the number of patients who died of coronavirus was 692. According to the statistics obtained from the regular bulletin of the Department of Health, the number of patients who died from June 1 to June 30 stood at 1,155. That means, 63 per cent of the deaths this month alone (June).

Statistics show from June 1 to 7 (196), June 8 to 14 (283), June 15 to 21 (293) and from June 22 to June 30, 383 people died. The news of the sudden death of 64 people in one day has created a panic among the common people. The death toll has risen from 34 to 45 in the past few days, but 64 people died suddenly on Tuesday. Meanwhile, on June 29, a record number of 4,034 people were infected.

Asking about why there are so many deaths in one day, ASM Alamgir, Chief Scientific Officer of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), said, "Today's (Tuesday) death number does not mean that all the death patients were affected in the last 24 hours rather they had been affected earlier. We've said it before that people got together during the celebration of Eid and they were careless about the deadly virus. People still have time to be careful."

"Although the number of deaths has increased in the last 24 hours but the number of affected has decreased. The number of victims in the previous 24 hours was more than 4,000 but during the last week less number of people was infected."

Dr Mushtaq Hossain, former Chief Scientific Officer of IEDCR, said, "The death toll had been rising for several days. However, it is not possible to say at this moment why so many patients died suddenly today (Tuesday). Only by observing the situation for the next two or three days can one understand why the death toll has risen."

"Among the dead patients, 52 were men and 12 women. Of them 31 were from Dhaka, 13 from Chattogram, seven each from Rahshahi and

Khulna, two each from Sylhet, Barishal and Mymensingh divisions," Additional Director General of Health Directorate Professor Dr Nasima Sultana made the disclosure during a virtual briefing on Tuesday.

Fifty-one patients died in different hospitals and 13 at their respective homes.

"Their age-based analysis says seven were aged between 31 and 40, six between 41 and 50, 21 between 51 and 60, 16 between 61 and 70, 11 between 71 and 80, and three more were aged between 81 and 90," she said.

Besides, 1,844 patients have recovered during the time, increasing the tally to 59,624.

"Some 18,863 samples were collected in the last 24 hours and 18,426 were tested in 66 labs across the country. So far 766,460 samples have been tested," she added.

Around 40.98 per cent of novel coronavirus have recovered in Bangladesh so far, while 1.27 per cent have died. The infection rate was 19.98 per cent on Tuesday," Dr Nasima stated.

However, the infection rate in the country till date counts 18.98 per cent.

Currently, 64,667 people are quarantined across the country - including 2,542 newly-quarantined individuals. A total of 299,199 people have completed their quarantine course.

Nasima Sultana said, "The authorities placed 449 new individuals suspected of having Covid-19 in isolation."

Chart indicates the weekly death number of June by coronavirus.















