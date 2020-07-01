Court asks cops  to submit probe report on 7 accused













Senior Judicial Magistrate Mosammat Quamrunnahar fixed the date of submission after receiving the FIR in the sensational case.

Sub-Inspector Shamsul Alam filed the case against the seven under Sections 280, 304 (Ka), 437, and 34 of the Penal Code with the South Keraniganj Police Station on Monday.

The other accused in the FIR are Master Abul Bshar Mollah, Engine Driver Zakir Hossain, Engine Driver Shipon Hawlader, Driver Shakil Hossain, Sukani Nasir Mridha and Sukani Ridoy.

