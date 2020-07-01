Video
Wednesday, 1 July, 2020, 11:48 AM
Launch Disaster

Court asks cops  to submit probe report on 7 accused

Published : Wednesday, 1 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Tuesday asked  South Keraniganj police to submit a probe report  by August  17 against  seven persons including Mayur-2 launch owner Mosaddek Hanif Soad, in the case filed  for  capsizing  a passenger launch in the River Buriganga that killed 34 persons.




Senior Judicial Magistrate Mosammat Quamrunnahar fixed the date of submission after receiving the FIR in the sensational case.
Sub-Inspector Shamsul Alam filed the case against the seven under Sections 280, 304 (Ka), 437, and 34 of the Penal Code with the South Keraniganj Police Station on Monday.
The other accused in the FIR are Master Abul Bshar Mollah, Engine Driver Zakir Hossain, Engine Driver Shipon Hawlader, Driver Shakil Hossain,  Sukani Nasir Mridha and Sukani Ridoy.
Police said five or six other unidentified individuals were also accused in the case.



