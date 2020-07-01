Video
Wednesday, 1 July, 2020, 11:48 AM
38th BCS results published, 2,204 recommended

Published : Wednesday, 1 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Staff Correspondent

The final result of the 38th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examinations under the Public Service Commission (PSC) was published on Tuesday after more than three years of the beginning of process. Some 2,204 candidates were recommended provisionally for appointment to different cadres.
Officials from the PSC said that there was a full commission meeting at 3pm onTuesday, led by the PSC Chairman Mohammad Sadiq. The final result of the 38th BCS was approved at that meeting.
Among the recommended candidates, 613 were recommended for general cadres. Of them, 306 persons were recommended for admin cadre. Besides, 239 persons were suggested for agriculture, 220 for assistant surgeon, 71 for assistant dental surgeon, 100 for police, 64 for livestock services, 38 for Ansar, 45 for accounts and audit and 35 for taxes cadre posts.
According to the PSC, a total of 3,46,446 applications were received for the BCS tests. Of those, after preliminary examinations, 9,862 persons were called for viva voce and 9193 appeared. Of them, 8,377 persons were qualified in both written and vive voce. Of the total selected, 2024 persons were recommended for appointment in cadre posts and the rest 6,173 persons were kept in waiting list.




The process for the 38th BCS started following a Ministry of Public Administration requisition to the PSC on March 5, 2017, for the recruitment of 2,024 cadre officers. The preliminary exam held on December 29 that year and its results were published on February 18, 2018.
The written test ended on August 13, 2018, and the results were published on July 1, 2019, which is a new record of delay for the written results. The PSC then took a viva test of over nine thousand successful candidates till February this year. But due to Covid-19, it has been delayed.


