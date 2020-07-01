SC stays HC order over water price hike





Justice Md Nuruzzaman issued the stay order for 16 weeks after hearing an appeal filed by the DWASA.

Attorney General Mahbubey Alam appeared for the DWASA while Barrister Aneek R Haque stood for Tanvir Ahmed, the writ petitioner.

On June 22, the virtual HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim issued an injunction asking Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority not to raise the new tariff till August 10.

After a day, DWASA submitted a petition with the Chamber Judge's Court of the Appellate Division seeking a stay order on the HC order.

















The chamber judge of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday stayed a High Court (HC) order that issued an injunction against Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority's (DWASA) decision to hike water tariff by 25 percent from April 1.Justice Md Nuruzzaman issued the stay order for 16 weeks after hearing an appeal filed by the DWASA.Attorney General Mahbubey Alam appeared for the DWASA while Barrister Aneek R Haque stood for Tanvir Ahmed, the writ petitioner.On June 22, the virtual HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim issued an injunction asking Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority not to raise the new tariff till August 10.After a day, DWASA submitted a petition with the Chamber Judge's Court of the Appellate Division seeking a stay order on the HC order.