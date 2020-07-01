Video
Wednesday, 1 July, 2020, 11:48 AM
Home Back Page

BD seeks US investment in health sector, duty-free access of RMG for 2 years

Published : Wednesday, 1 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Diplomatic Correspondent

Bangladesh has sought US investment in its health sector under US International Development Finance Corporation (IDFC) Fund.
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen made the request during a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo on Monday night, said a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here on Tuesday.
Dr Momen has also sought duty-free access of Bangladesh's readymade garments (RMG) to the US market for two years as coronavirus pandemic puts the major export earning sector in trouble amid cancellation of global orders.
The US Secretary of State highly appreciated Bangladesh's role in dealing with the current situation. He assured Bangladesh of continuing US support to deal with the challenges of Covid-19 and said that US provided $ 43million to Bangladesh to address the situation.
Momen also sought the US support to address the Rohingya issues and expressed concern over the present situation at Rakhine State. Pompeo told him US allocated $ 820 million to support the Rohingya refugees.


