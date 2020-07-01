Ctg records 445 C-19 cases in a day





A total of 445 patients were tested corona positive during the period. It was the highest number of corona positive cases in Chattogram in a single day.

The total number of corona positive patients in the port city now stands over 8000.

Contacted, Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, Civil Surgeon of Chattogram, told the Daily Observer that detection of 445 patients in Chattogram was the highest in a single day since March 8 when the first corona patient was found positive in Dhaka.

He also said the highest number of samples was also tested in Chattogram the same day. He confirmed that a total of 1594 sample kits were tested in six laboratories and Cox's Bazar Medical College.

More than 200 patients are detected in Chattogram daily on an average, he said. The civil surgeon also said the average testing of corona sample has now reached 1500 daily at six laboratories of Chattogram and Cox's Bazar Medical College.

The laboratories that test corona samples are Bangladesh Institute of Tropical and Infectious Diseases (BITID) situated at Fouzderhat with testing capacity of 250 samples daily, the Chattogram Veterinary and Animal Science University (CVASU) with the testing capacity of 150 kits daily, the Chattogram Medical College (CMC) with the testing capacity of over 250 kits daily and the Chattogam University laboratory with the testing capacity of 300 samples daily.

Besides, Cox's Bazar Medical College tests nearly 100 samples collected from Satkania and Lohagara upazilas of Chattogram daily.









At present, the port city has the capacity of providing medical facilities to 960 patients.





CHATTOGRAM, Jun 30: The Port city of Chattogram witnessed a record number of Covid-19 patients over the last 24 hours till Tuesday morning.A total of 445 patients were tested corona positive during the period. It was the highest number of corona positive cases in Chattogram in a single day.The total number of corona positive patients in the port city now stands over 8000.Contacted, Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, Civil Surgeon of Chattogram, told the Daily Observer that detection of 445 patients in Chattogram was the highest in a single day since March 8 when the first corona patient was found positive in Dhaka.He also said the highest number of samples was also tested in Chattogram the same day. He confirmed that a total of 1594 sample kits were tested in six laboratories and Cox's Bazar Medical College.More than 200 patients are detected in Chattogram daily on an average, he said. The civil surgeon also said the average testing of corona sample has now reached 1500 daily at six laboratories of Chattogram and Cox's Bazar Medical College.The laboratories that test corona samples are Bangladesh Institute of Tropical and Infectious Diseases (BITID) situated at Fouzderhat with testing capacity of 250 samples daily, the Chattogram Veterinary and Animal Science University (CVASU) with the testing capacity of 150 kits daily, the Chattogram Medical College (CMC) with the testing capacity of over 250 kits daily and the Chattogam University laboratory with the testing capacity of 300 samples daily.Besides, Cox's Bazar Medical College tests nearly 100 samples collected from Satkania and Lohagara upazilas of Chattogram daily.At present, the port city has the capacity of providing medical facilities to 960 patients.