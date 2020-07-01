Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 July, 2020, 11:48 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Tree plantation on Bangabandhu’s birth centenary

Published : Wednesday, 1 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

Tree plantation on Bangabandhu’s birth centenary

Tree plantation on Bangabandhu’s birth centenary

Chief of Army Staff General Aziz Ahmed inaugurating a tree plantation programme by planting a White Plumeria (Kath Golap) tree at Dhaka Cantonment on Tuesday.    photo : Observer \


Tree plantation on Bangabandhu’s birth centenary

Tree plantation on Bangabandhu’s birth centenary

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Aurangzeb Chowdhury inaugurating tree plantation programme by planting a sapling at the Naval Headquarters in the city's Banani on Tuesday.    photo : Observer



Tree plantation on Bangabandhu’s birth centenary

Tree plantation on Bangabandhu’s birth centenary

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat inaugurating a tree plantation programme on the Air Headquarters premises in the capital on the day.    photo : Observer









« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Court asks cops  to submit probe report on 7 accused
WHO says pandemic ‘not even close’ to over
38th BCS results published, 2,204 recommended
SC stays HC order over water price hike
BD seeks US investment in health sector, duty-free access of RMG for 2 years
Ctg records 445 C-19 cases in a day
Kuwait suspends security official for taking bribe from MP Shahid
Tree plantation on Bangabandhu’s birth centenary


Latest News
152 more Bangladeshis return from Abu Dhabi
Policeman dies with COVID-19 symptoms in Laxmipur
2 held with hemp in Naogaon
Fauci: US could see 100,000 new virus cases a day
Holey Artisan attack: Closure continues to elude 4yrs on
Restriction measures over corona extended till Aug 3
Tehran clinic hit by deadly explosion, 19 killed
Virus death toll climbs to 509,779 globally
Life sentences for breaking China-imposed law
Messi scores Panenka penalty to reach 700 career goals
Most Read News
Regional stability and strategic importance of Bangladesh
Man rescued alive after 12hrs; Drives continue
Govt imposes fees on C-19 tests
Country reports largest daily rise in fatalities with 64 deaths
Kuwait Army general suspended for taking bribes from Bangladesh MP
Land officials asked for making quick services with info-tech
The imminent flood and our preparation
Not only food, Tk 20cr bill also include two months' hotel rents: DMC director
EU to allow in visitors from 14 'safe' countries
State-owned airline takes a nosedive resuming operation
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft