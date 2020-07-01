

Tree plantation on Bangabandhu’s birth centenary





Tree plantation on Bangabandhu’s birth centenary







Tree plantation on Bangabandhu’s birth centenary















Chief of Army Staff General Aziz Ahmed inaugurating a tree plantation programme by planting a White Plumeria (Kath Golap) tree at Dhaka Cantonment on Tuesday. photo : Observer \Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Aurangzeb Chowdhury inaugurating tree plantation programme by planting a sapling at the Naval Headquarters in the city's Banani on Tuesday. photo : ObserverChief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat inaugurating a tree plantation programme on the Air Headquarters premises in the capital on the day. photo : Observer