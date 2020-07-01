Video
Wednesday, 1 July, 2020, 11:47 AM
Netflix to produce 6-part series on Kaepernick

Published : Wednesday, 1 July, 2020 at 12:17 AM  Count : 74
Observer Online Desk

Colin Kaepernick. Photo: CNN

Former NFL star Colin Kaepernick, who launched kneeling protests during US national anthems to protest police brutality and racial injustice, will be the subject of a six-part series, Netflix announced Monday. 





"Colin in Black & White" will focus on the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback's high school years, formative time that led to his social activism. 

Kaepernick, who has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season after starting his protest, will appear as himself as a narrator. 

The project, which completed the writing stage in May, shows how growing up as a black child with a white adopted family impacted his journey to the NFL as well as social activism.     

AFP/MUS                                                                                                                

Related Topics

Colin Kaepernick   Netflix  




