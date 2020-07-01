Video
Wednesday, 1 July, 2020, 11:47 AM
UIU wins Int’l award

Published : Wednesday, 1 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Observer Desk

United International University (UIU) participated in the ACBSP Virtual Conference 2020, held in Chicago, USA, on June 22-24, according to a press release.
This is a prominent annual event by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programmes, a prestigious global institution that reviews and accredits business schools and programmes worldwide.
This is for the first time, a team from a Bangladeshi university won the prestigious global recognition, titled 'International Best of Regions Excellence Award', the press release added.
Khandoker Mahmudur Rahman, along with his co-authors Behroz Jalil and Adel Mushtaque Ahmed, presented their paper titled 'Teaching Generation Z: Adapting Teaching-Learning Style to Face Emerging Educational Challenges'.


