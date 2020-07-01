

MA Kashem new chairman of NSU Trust

North South University (NSU) nominated MA Kashem as the Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BOT).MA Kashem is an eminent industrialist and businessman in Bangladesh, philanthropist, one of the promoters and founder life members of the university, says a press release.MA Kashem is an eminent industrialist, philanthropist, social worker, renowned patron of education, and one of the promoters and founder members of the university. Mr. Kashem dreamt of a true knowledge-bearing higher educational institute in the country. He was the person who brought up the idea of private higher education system in Bangladesh.