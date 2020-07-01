|
4 new dengue cases reported in 24 hrs: DGHS
|
Four new dengue cases were reported in the country on Tuesday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Currently, five dengue patients are being treated at a hospital in Dhaka, according to a daily update from DGHS.
The health authorities reported 326 dengue cases since the beginning of this year. Of them, 321 have recovered.
Bangladesh had a massive dengue outbreak last year when 101,354 people were hospitalised. Of them, 101,037 made full recovery.
According to official figures, the mosquito-borne disease killed 179 people last year. -UNB