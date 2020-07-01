4 new dengue cases reported in 24 hrs: DGHS

Four new dengue cases were reported in the country on Tuesday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Currently, five dengue patients are being treated at a hospital in Dhaka, according to a daily update from DGHS.

The health authorities reported 326 dengue cases since the beginning of this year. Of them, 321 have recovered.

Bangladesh had a massive dengue outbreak last year when 101,354 people were hospitalised. Of them, 101,037 made full recovery.

According to official figures, the mosquito-borne disease killed 179 people last year. -UNB



