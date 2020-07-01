Stand beside the flood victims amid Corona pandemic







Flood is one of the natural calamities that the people of our country face every year. Many northern districts have been flooded this year as in previous years. Due to the increase in the water level of different rivers, this year's flood is taking a massive form. Millions of people in those areas have become helpless due to flood and river erosion. According to various media reports, hundreds of villages and low-lying areas have been inundated in the flood-hit areas. As a result, innumerable people have become waterlogged.



The victims have suffered huge losses due to the flood. They have lost their crop lands, houses, castles and fishing ponds are being destroyed. Roads, educational institutions, hospitals and other facilities are being also destroyed. We all should stand beside these flood affected people in this pandemic caused by coronavirus. Let us all help the flood victims from our own platforms.











Shafiqunnabi Bayzid

Student, Carmichael College, Rangpur

