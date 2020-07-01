Video
Published : Wednesday, 1 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM
It is the month of 'Ashar'. And 'Ashar'-'Shrabon' (mid-June/ mid-August) implies heavy downpour, dark clouds ceiling over the head and all the beauty and charms that the poets, writers and novelist have left behind, from 'Puthi-Sahitya' (folk literature) to 'Odhuna Upanyash', 'Kabita-O-Gadya' (modern novel, poem and prose) and surely songs and lullaby. And the delicious 'Patla Khichuri' (diluted soft cereals prepared with rice, pulse and spice) together with Hilsa-fish fry, Potato smash and Mango pickles. I won't dare to trade on that world. Nor would I, "wonder lonely as a cloud".

Let my world be on cloud nine. A few days back I completed creating a New Maths, which I named 'Mojar'. It's The Almighty who creates, "All things bright and beautiful; and all things great and small". So Allah (Subhanu Wa-Taala) created 'Mojar' through me still I keep on pondering on the Maths and why not, it is 'Mojar', 'very interesting', that's what my daughter, a tutor of Math in an American University, College and High school, did remark. My son, an engineering graduate and also studying a two-years MSc (evening) course in Actuarial Science under Dhaka University, was too proud to see his 'Baba'(father) had created a Maths, not unfurled before so does the online search says.

Still, a dark cloud hangs over the new creation unless the reverent Professors express their valued opinions on the work. And that is the cloud on the horizon which keeps me under apprehension. At least with firm determination I can affirm that I won't be under a cloud. In Sha Allah, I believe I did crunch numbers to build the basement of the New Maths, called 'Mojar'. Not those dark clouds are sailing over our head, we are as well sailing in the atmosphere of the deadly, fatal, murderous novel (devil) Coronavirus or COVID-19. However, through this cloud of lethal and malignant virus bright shining silver lining could be seen. In such an unpleasant circumstance 'Mojar' has its birth. Every dark cloud has a silver lining.

Many may feel that I am living in cloud-cuckooland, for them I simply pay my deep respects and would say that 'Mojar' will certainly entertain students all over the world, sooner or later. If The Almighty desires, maybe sooner rather than later.
The writer is a teacher of Mathematics









