

Centenary of Dhaka University: Achievements and expectations



On this day, July 1, 1921, the highest educational institution of the country was established with the aim of building a knowledge-based society in the then East Bengal. Since then the day is being observed as 'Dhaka University Day'. Over the last nine decades, the institution has produced many scholars, presidents, prime ministers, ministers, members of parliament, political leaders, scientists, teachers and millions of graduates. They have contributed in various important sectors at home and abroad.



Every year Dhaka University is in the center of everyone's interest in the admission test, the competition is also intense. But the aftermath is not at all comfortable. In particular, issues such as the quality of education, research and ensuring student facilities have not yet reached the desired level. In particular, many are looking for answers to the question of how far the purpose for which the university was founded has been met.

Centenary of Dhaka University: Achievements and expectations

Seat crisis, preventing political expulsion of students, closure of evening business courses, increase in allocation in research sector, reduction of transportation problems, increase the quality of food in canteens, cancellation of affiliation of seven colleges, closure of off-campus traffic are still unresolved. Besides, there is a mistake in introducing up-to-date education system in line with the world. In the ranking of the world's universities. That is why thousands of traditional higher education institutions are lagging behind. We have to try to overcome the crises very soon.



The centenary of restoring the university's heritage will include a quick solution to the housing crisis, swift action to address session congestion in Corona, cancel evening courses, ensure adequate facilities in the library, increase teacher-student research funding, and above all political instability on campus. The real purpose of the university is to spread knowledge by ensuring democratic rights and creating opportunities for everyone to express their views. I hope that the university does not become a business organization. I would expect the teachers and students not to run after promotion or power by excluding the practice of knowledge. However, the expectation and achievement of the century will be fulfilled. The campus will be the garden of knowledge acquisition, culture and free intellect practice.

The writer is a student,

University of Dhaka

















The University of Dhaka is the unique educational institution that has played a role in almost every achievement in all social, political and economic spheres of Bangladesh. The campus of this university has served as a grazing ground for awakening in every moment of national need. Today, this proud university, which has been shining for centuries as a beacon of the nation, is on its centenary. Today is the 99th birth anniversary of Dhaka University. But due to the effect of coronavirus, the students do not roam in the campus today.On this day, July 1, 1921, the highest educational institution of the country was established with the aim of building a knowledge-based society in the then East Bengal. Since then the day is being observed as 'Dhaka University Day'. Over the last nine decades, the institution has produced many scholars, presidents, prime ministers, ministers, members of parliament, political leaders, scientists, teachers and millions of graduates. They have contributed in various important sectors at home and abroad.Every year Dhaka University is in the center of everyone's interest in the admission test, the competition is also intense. But the aftermath is not at all comfortable. In particular, issues such as the quality of education, research and ensuring student facilities have not yet reached the desired level. In particular, many are looking for answers to the question of how far the purpose for which the university was founded has been met.Seat crisis, preventing political expulsion of students, closure of evening business courses, increase in allocation in research sector, reduction of transportation problems, increase the quality of food in canteens, cancellation of affiliation of seven colleges, closure of off-campus traffic are still unresolved. Besides, there is a mistake in introducing up-to-date education system in line with the world. In the ranking of the world's universities. That is why thousands of traditional higher education institutions are lagging behind. We have to try to overcome the crises very soon.The centenary of restoring the university's heritage will include a quick solution to the housing crisis, swift action to address session congestion in Corona, cancel evening courses, ensure adequate facilities in the library, increase teacher-student research funding, and above all political instability on campus. The real purpose of the university is to spread knowledge by ensuring democratic rights and creating opportunities for everyone to express their views. I hope that the university does not become a business organization. I would expect the teachers and students not to run after promotion or power by excluding the practice of knowledge. However, the expectation and achievement of the century will be fulfilled. The campus will be the garden of knowledge acquisition, culture and free intellect practice.The writer is a student,University of Dhaka