Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 July, 2020, 11:46 AM
latest
Home Op-Ed

Centenary of Dhaka University: Achievements and expectations

Published : Wednesday, 1 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Md Hasibul Basher Manik

Centenary of Dhaka University: Achievements and expectations

Centenary of Dhaka University: Achievements and expectations

The University of Dhaka is the unique educational institution that has played a role in almost every achievement in all social, political and economic spheres of Bangladesh. The campus of this university has served as a grazing ground for awakening in every moment of national need. Today, this proud university, which has been shining for centuries as a beacon of the nation, is on its centenary. Today is the 99th birth anniversary of Dhaka University. But due to the effect of coronavirus, the students do not roam in the campus today.

On this day, July 1, 1921, the highest educational institution of the country was established with the aim of building a knowledge-based society in the then East Bengal. Since then the day is being observed as 'Dhaka University Day'. Over the last nine decades, the institution has produced many scholars, presidents, prime ministers, ministers, members of parliament, political leaders, scientists, teachers and millions of graduates. They have contributed in various important sectors at home and abroad.

Every year Dhaka University is in the center of everyone's interest in the admission test, the competition is also intense. But the aftermath is not at all comfortable. In particular, issues such as the quality of education, research and ensuring student facilities have not yet reached the desired level. In particular, many are looking for answers to the question of how far the purpose for which the university was founded has been met.
Centenary of Dhaka University: Achievements and expectations

Centenary of Dhaka University: Achievements and expectations


Seat crisis, preventing political expulsion of students, closure of evening business courses, increase in allocation in research sector, reduction of transportation problems, increase the quality of food in canteens, cancellation of affiliation of seven colleges, closure of off-campus traffic are still unresolved. Besides, there is a mistake in introducing up-to-date education system in line with the world. In the ranking of the world's universities. That is why thousands of traditional higher education institutions are lagging behind. We have to try to overcome the crises very soon.

The centenary of restoring the university's heritage will include a quick solution to the housing crisis, swift action to address session congestion in Corona, cancel evening courses, ensure adequate facilities in the library, increase teacher-student research funding, and above all political instability on campus. The real purpose of the university is to spread knowledge by ensuring democratic rights and creating opportunities for everyone to express their views. I hope that the university does not become a business organization. I would expect the teachers and students not to run after promotion or power by excluding the practice of knowledge. However, the expectation and achievement of the century will be fulfilled. The campus will be the garden of knowledge acquisition, culture and free intellect practice.
The writer is a student,
University of Dhaka


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Stand beside the flood victims amid Corona pandemic
Cloud
Roaring twenties
Centenary of Dhaka University: Achievements and expectations
Ahmed Sofa: The voice of the underprivileged
Let’s fight it together the deadly virus
Science does not need to explain who spreads Covid-19
Promotion of primary assistant teachers


Latest News
152 more Bangladeshis return from Abu Dhabi
Policeman dies with COVID-19 symptoms in Laxmipur
2 held with hemp in Naogaon
Fauci: US could see 100,000 new virus cases a day
Holey Artisan attack: Closure continues to elude 4yrs on
Restriction measures over corona extended till Aug 3
Tehran clinic hit by deadly explosion, 19 killed
Virus death toll climbs to 509,779 globally
Life sentences for breaking China-imposed law
Messi scores Panenka penalty to reach 700 career goals
Most Read News
Regional stability and strategic importance of Bangladesh
Man rescued alive after 12hrs; Drives continue
Govt imposes fees on C-19 tests
Country reports largest daily rise in fatalities with 64 deaths
Kuwait Army general suspended for taking bribes from Bangladesh MP
Land officials asked for making quick services with info-tech
The imminent flood and our preparation
Not only food, Tk 20cr bill also include two months' hotel rents: DMC director
EU to allow in visitors from 14 'safe' countries
State-owned airline takes a nosedive resuming operation
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft