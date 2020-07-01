Let’s fight it together the deadly virus







In combating COVID-19 some country crossed the landmark of half-century, century, one-fifty and even racing towards double hundred. Each day the virus is creating new records; proving all the predictions and statistics wrong, and galloping towards defeating the human race. This virus is the greatest batsman now who goes on scoring and smashing the best fast bowlers like North America and Europe. The slow Medium passers like South America and South Asia also hammered ruthlessly.



Here ICC-WHO at first assumes that it is only a T20 match to conduct, later on asserts that it is an ODI, and now realizes that it is more the ASHES or Border-Gavaskar test series. The only difference between ICC and WHO is,ICC wants to keep cricket within 12-15 countries; WHO allows it to be global. The host China ensured that all the decision goes in their favour, whereas the decision goes against the fund tank-USA.Even other contributors face the spot-fixing. Every now and then WHO is changing the roles and imposing new guidelines on the audience-the mass. Surprisingly, the playerenjoys the best facilities and scoring as much as lives every day.



So far WHO could not succeed in satisfying all the privileged captains-the super powers! Even the couches-scientists and researchers yet to finalize the game plan. The team managers- medicine industries go on experimenting. Therefore, the physios and trainers- doctors and nurses go through miserable moments and terrible tragedies every day. And the audiences- the massall over the world become the prey.



All the concerned authorities and subordinates have ensured financial and medical insurance for themselves; asking the audiences to be locked down, maintaining social distancing, following zonal theory (green, yellow and red), and so on without ensuring basic necessities of lives in many parts. It is not a tropical cyclone that cyclone centers will do. A constant financial and material support is needed for the day laborers, contract workers, vendors, slum dwellers, and jobless people.



Now the broadcasters- the media must address this issue in such way that the affected families find confidence, courage, hope, and inspiration to fight against the novel corona virus. They also need to air programmes to avoid social Taboo against the departed ones and ongoing myths against the affected. Let them be the eye opener to the authority and light to the common people.



Let the concern authorities reveal the real death and affected scenario to the citizens so that we would be able to reduce the death toll and minimize the affected ratio. It's also high time for the WHO, host, physios, trainers and most importantly the captains to decide for the betterment of humankind sooner-the better. The world expects more inclusive initiatives from WHO, and comprehensive coadjutant between USA and WHO. The UN-umpire must act pragmatic rather than remaining passive in such acrucial hour and deal with the situation cognizant.



It is not the time to debate over the success or failure rather require empathic efforts to ensure food, accommodation and medical facilities for all the citizen. The policy makers must have all possible measures to protect the affected and show due dignity to the dead. It will not be wise to be satisfied with the daily ratio of affected cases, recovery cases, and death toll. Concern authority must remember that all lives matter. With proper plan, collective efforts and mass consciousness the infection can be minimized. If not, policy without clarity may cause more deaths and sufferings.



In the midst of deaths and sufferings it is also proved that policy with clarity can save more lives and reduce human sufferings. Kerala's Health Minister KK Shailaja, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Arden, Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-Wen, Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin, Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg, Iceland's Prime Minister KatrinJakobsdottir and Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel have set an extraordinary example to combating COVID-19 with more care,character, compassion, commitment, communication, conclusiveness, confidence, consciousness, consistence, cooperation, coordination, correspondence, and courage.



The spectators-citizens have to nurture cerebral efforts and civic sense exclusively. Maintaining basic health education, following social norms, applying cultural customs, and sustaining personal code of conduct are must. Family, social and religious values can be an inhaler to promote the oxygen of courage, hope and inspiration to all. It is also pivotal to maintain healthy relationship between the family members at home. For mental health, spending quality time with others is another key. Watching movies, listening to music, playing indoor games, reading books, even gossiping can be very candid and handy activities. Meditations, prayers, physical exercise are celestial practices to remain blissful. Whether in or outside of the house WHO guidance is a must.



Let's fight it together, because-individually one can speak, but together we can talk; individually one can smile, but together we can laugh; individually one can enjoy, but together we can celebrate, and individually we are alone, but together we are strong.Let's be kind, compassionate, generous, and sensitive to each other; be sensible in commenting on social networking platforms; be responsible and most importantly stop spreading rumors.



The world has become tired of encountering this centenary epidemic. The accuracy of the pandemic is scary.Though 1720-Plague, 1820-Cholera outbreak, 1920-Spanish flu and 2020-Chinese coronavirus seem to be coincidental. These endemics cause millions of death, sufferings and miseries in last four centuries. We never want such a century to celebrate and cheer up. We wish the world will succeed to conquer this monster before it breaks the highest individual scoring record of Brain Charles Lara's quadruple (400) in test cricket. To do so, we need an all-round performance of all departments. Otherwise, this smart virus will go on scoring century after century and take away many more precious lives.

