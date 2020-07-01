

Science does not need to explain who spreads Covid-19



You know everything about the virus, how it looks like, what are the transmission routes, when and how it could transmit from you to the next person, what are the likely symptoms, how to run testing if someone has symptoms, and most promising part is that you also learnt about the drugs against this virus whether it works little or none. You also know much about how this virus is changing its characteristics over time and may be you strongly believe there will be NO hope for successful vaccines.



After knowing all of those critical information, you become the person positive for corona virus. How is that possible? It is possible because of the followings facts:



1. Experts never thought the world was going to deal with a pathogen where human transmission with such a record speed would be the main driving force.

2. No prediction was really 50% correct on who will get infected and who will be vulnerable and who will be recovered.

3. Thoughts about using face mask globally to reduce the transmission were neglected.



All of these above are significant limitations that drove the world into 'Quarantine' mode. Unfortunately, you know much more than you need. This is exactly the reason I blamed you earlier that you are the carrier or the victim. You have learnt lots of interesting parts of this virus but you really missed the most important part when an infectious pathogen hits the community. At this point forward, it is already the 'Red Zone' that one has to consider and take every measure to stop further transmission.



Finding the most vulnerable individuals versus finding the most available individuals who are likely to become exposed and pass the virus to the second person in a row is the priority. Interestingly, again, you are aware of these true facts. Funny part of this is that as you know this, you could easily blame the group of people who seems not aware of any of this information. Became they are desperate to live in the new world not because their list is long, because they simply need food to survive. You the most knowledgeable human being use this new strategy to claim that poor, daily workers, slam dawdlers who are not aware about the new pathogen and even they are told, they never follow the hygiene protocol.

Science does not need to explain who spreads Covid-19

So, let's lock them up and the virus would not spread from them. What a shame! You successfully lock them up but again you missed the point. They were not even got infected, so how would they will transmit the virus? Even they have the virus, they were not brought to the testing, they are already isolated from the middle-class or high-class society. So, that's a wrong target!



You didn't have eyes to see how world has gone through with the pandemic. This virus already hit the people with most protected ever in the world. This virus already hit the people who generally have access to the hospital support. But still it has been a challenge to stop the virus. Because we did not have deeper understanding about the transmission or even we had, we were not serious to follow the recommendations.



Let me give an example, you are in a family of 5 people with two working members and economically sound. This tells already that 2 out of 5 people in a family need to go out for office work or at least 1 out of 5 people definitely needs to get of house for grocery, medicines or any emergency. Now, if this 2 or 1 person does not follow the basic recommendations about how to use face mask, hand washing etc. the virus will likely to transmit from that one person to the family and next to the closest co-worker in the office.



Obviously, you may set the guidelines in the offices but it is not easy to follow that within a family. Especially, how many houses in Bangladesh are built with a separate bed room attached with a private bathroom? I think it is less than 1% of houses that are built with that structure and this is perhaps the best place that virus finds the next-to-next-to-next hosts.



Societal norms and government policies supporting the wearing of masks by the public, as well as international travel controls, are independently associated with lower per-capita mortality from COVID-19. Two things that we all need to keep in mind: using face mask and distancing are simple but truly effective to prevent the transmission. Some countries can do one or both that totally depends on the density of population and whether you could really afford the lockdown anymore.



When population density is higher and need to run economy it is important to wear face mask and still would be a great benefit if distancing is in place. Both actions will limit the spread if someone in the community has infection. Now, when the environment is not populated and distancing is already in place, people simply could avoid using mask only in that particular situation and if to go later in place with more people needs could put the mask back on face. So, this is an on/off process that one needs to be accustomed soon to avoid getting the virus.



Finally, as you the most knowledgeable person in your society, it is naturally expected from you to maintain the guidelines and tell others about the precautions.

Dr Jubayer Rahman, Maryland, USA















