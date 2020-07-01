Seven nabbed with drugs in six districts





JOYPURHAT: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested a drug trader along with 80 bottles of phensedyl from Dhoronji Village in Panchbibi Upazila of the district on Monday.

Arrested Rubel Hossen, 19, is the son of Abdul Mannan of Purba Uchna Village.

DB police sources said on information that phensedyl was being sold in the village, a team of DB police led by Sub-Inspector Jahangir Alam raided there and arrested the drug trader along with the phensedyl.

RAJSHAHI: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested two drug peddlers with 637 bottles of foreign wine from two separate places in the district on Sunday.

The arrested persons are Saddam Ali, 23, son of late Mokbul Hossain, and Zillur Rahman, 32, son of Sultan Mondal.

RAB sources said on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Silinda Bypass area under Shah Makhdum PS in the city at 11:30pm, and arrested Saddam with 594 bottles of foreign wine red-handed.

In another drive, RAB members arrested Zillur with 43 bottles of wine from Tatarpur area in Charghat Upazila at 9:45pm.

Later, the arrested persons along with the seized goods were handed over to police.

KISHOREGANJ: RAB members arrested a man along with 23.200 kg of hemp from Itna Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The arrested person is Akram Hossain, 42, son of Shamsu Mia of Gozara Village.

RAB-14 Deputy Director (CPC- 2) Lt M Shovon Khan said RAB members conducted a drive in Chilni area of the upazila at night, and arrested Akram with hemp.

NAOGAON: Police, in a drive in the district on Saturday, have arrested a woman with yaba tablets, heroin, and a huge amount of raw materials used for making yaba tablets worth about Tk 1.5 crore. The arrested person is Habiba Khatun, wife of Yunus Ali of the same area.

On information, a team of police conducted a drive in a multi-storey building in Boiragipara area of Sadar Upazila in the evening, and detained Habiba.

Habiba's husband Yunus Ali, an accused in a number of drug cases, managed to flee the scene at that time.

Superintend of Police (SP) Abdul Mannan Mia said renting the ground floor of the building, Yunus and his wife set up a small lab and have been producing and supplying yaba tablets and heroin.

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA: Police arrested a drug trader with 250gm of hemp from Dularhat PS area in Char Fasson Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The arrested person is Kabir, 24, son of Yunus Mal of Nurabad Union in the upazila.

Police sources said a team of police led by Sub-Inspector Md Delwar Hossain conducted a drive in Dularhat Bazar area at night and arrested Kabir with hemp.









The arrested was sent to jail on Sunday, after filing a case under Narcotics Control Act with Dularhat PS.

COX'S BAZAR: A CNG driver was detained along with 9,000 yaba tablets in Ramu Upazila on Saturday.

Detained Nazi Alam was a resident of Techchhapur Village in the upazila.

