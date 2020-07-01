Two drown in two districts





NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: A minor boy drowned in flood water at Paschim Mollapara Village under Narayanpur Union in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Monday.

Deceased Belal Hossen, 8, was the son of Ameer Hossen of the village.

Locals said the child going to a nearby shop to buy biscuit. At that time, he fell into the flood water and drowned. After searching family members recovered the body.

KISHOREGANJ: A college student drowned in a canal in Kuliarchar Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Sumaiya, 18, daughter of Md Iqbal Hossain Salim of Poilonpur Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Sumaiya drowned in Mohosin Canal in the area in the afternoon, while she went there for swimming. Later, locals recovered her body from the canal.

Kuliarchar PS OC Abdul Hai Talukder confirmed the incident.















Two persons drowned in two districts- Kurigram and Kishoreganj, in two days.NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: A minor boy drowned in flood water at Paschim Mollapara Village under Narayanpur Union in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Monday.Deceased Belal Hossen, 8, was the son of Ameer Hossen of the village.Locals said the child going to a nearby shop to buy biscuit. At that time, he fell into the flood water and drowned. After searching family members recovered the body.KISHOREGANJ: A college student drowned in a canal in Kuliarchar Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.The deceased was identified as Sumaiya, 18, daughter of Md Iqbal Hossain Salim of Poilonpur Village in the upazila.Local sources said Sumaiya drowned in Mohosin Canal in the area in the afternoon, while she went there for swimming. Later, locals recovered her body from the canal.Kuliarchar PS OC Abdul Hai Talukder confirmed the incident.