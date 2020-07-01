Eight held on different charges in 4 districts





PABNA: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained a man along with pistol and yaba tablets in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday night.

Detained Kamal Hossen Munna, 35, is a resident of Muladuli Stationpara area in Ishwardi Upazila.

RAB-12 Pabna Camp Acting Company Commander Aminul Kabir Tarfadar said on information, a team of the elite force raided Gachpara area at night and detained him with a foreign pistol, a magazine, and 180 yaba tablets.

Separate drug and arms cases have been filed with Pabna Sadar Police Station (PS) in this connection.

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA: A mobile court led by Char Fasson Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Ruhul Amin arrested a groom and a bride for performing child marriage on Monday.

The arrested are the groom Md Nayan, son of Sadek Bepary of Jinnagarh No. 3 Ward in the upazila, and the bride Mishu, daughter of Nazrul Islam of No. 7 Ward of Char Fasson Municipality, and a student of class ten at Char Fasson Girls Secondary School.

Upazila Women's Affairs Officer Ramendra Nath Biswas confirmed the incident and said Nayan married the girl without her guardians' consent.

SATKHIRA: Detective Branch (DB) of Police seized 655 sacks of government's wheat allocated for Food For Work Project in the district.

The DB police team seized the wheat worth Tk 12.18 lakh after conducting drives in Bhankal Check Post and Patkelghata Godown, and arrested four persons from Thursday night to Friday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Sadar Circle) Mirza Salahuddin said on information that sacks of wheat which was allocated for road repairing in Kaliganj Upazila would be smuggled from Kaliganj food godown, they conducted operations.

The team led by ASP Mirza Salahuddin seized a wheat-laden truck from Bhankal area and another from Patkelghata godown premises.

Police arrested Tarali Union Parishad Ward No. 8 Member Shahidul Islam, Abdul Khaleq Gharami, Liaqat Ali and Abdul Gani in this connection.

Govinda Shadhu, owner of Mukundu Flour and Lentil Mill, bought the government wheat in Patkelghata.

MADARIPUR: Police have arrested a person from Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday in a case filed for killing a nine-year old child.

The arrested is Shah Alam Bepari, 50. Police arrested him from Purba Rasti area at night and sent him to jail on Friday morning following a court order.

According to the case statement, Osman, a resident of Purba Rasti area, was killed by miscreants and his body was thrown into a pond in the area on December in 2019.

The deceased's father Masud Sarder lodged a case with Madaripur Sadar PS in this connection.















