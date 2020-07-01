Video
Wednesday, 1 July, 2020, 11:45 AM
Two lakh people marooned in Sunamganj

Published : Wednesday, 1 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Bibekananda Chakraborti and Aminul Islam

The flood caused by incessant raining and onrush of tidal water has strongly hit Sunamganj marooning more than two lakh people in 11 upazilas of the district.
All communications in Chhatak, Tahirpur, Bishambur, Doarabazar, Dirai, and Dakhin upazilas have been disrupted. The croplands have been submerged.
All rivers including Surma and Kushiara have registered abnormal swelling. In many points, the rivers are flowing above danger marks.
The flood situation at Chhatak Upazila has been deteriorated seriously for the last five days' heavy downpouring and hilly tide. Road communications of Chhatak with the rest of the country totally collapsed on Saturday last for sinking of some parts of Chhatak-Sylhet Road. Around one lakh people have been marooned in 13 unions and one Pourasabha.
Thousands of families of low-income group in different unions of the upazila including Islampur, Noarai, Kalaruka, Charmahalla, Singchapoid, Jawabazar and Bhatgaon are in food crisis. Normal living in Chhatak town has been jeopardised due to submerged houses and village roads.
Hundreds of local farmers in the remote areas of the upazilas have fallen in severe disarray with their stored paddies and cattle. There is a crisis of drinking water in the flooded areas.
More than 100 fisheries have been submerged with floating away of fishes worth lakhs of Taka. Crop and vegetable lands have been destroyed.
The upazila administration has made the educational institutions that are not hit by the flood as shelter centres. Flood monitoring control has been opened on behalf of the upazila administration.
According to the Water Development Board (WDB), on Sunday till noon, Surma River flowed 180cm above the danger mark, Chela and Piain rivers flowed above 200cm. In addition, on Saturday a sudden cyclone hit Govindaganj Soiderganj Union rendering around 40 families of Dharan area and at least 20 families  of Singchapoid union.   
Upazila Nirbahi Officer UNO) Md. Golam Kabir said in controlling the flood situation highest measures have been taken; through control room, round the clock monitoring is being conducted.
Serious flood situation has also been prevailing in Bishambpur Upazila. The entire road ranging from Sunamganj to Bishambpur has been completely disrupted. In addition, all roads, haat-bazaar, education institutions and key points have been detached from villages. Some 50,000 people in Sadar Upazila, Krishnanagar, Muktikhola, Mallikpur, Shridharpur, Radhanagar, Raypur, Bahadurpur, Chandargaon, Baghmara, Bhatipara, Durgapur, Shaktiarkhola, Parinagar, Baggaon, Dhorerpara, Bishambpur, and in different villages have been marooned.
According to upazila sources, a total of 20,000 people have been affected  in different ways. For the excessive flooding, many houses have been inundated and tube-wells have gone under water. The cattle sheds have also been watered.
A total of 78 shelter centres have been opened in the district. Drinking water, saline and water purifying tablets are being distributed in the shelter centres. Considering the corona situation, masks, soaps and sanitisers are also being supplied to the shelter centres.
A total of 12 control rooms have been opened in district and upazila levels. Separate committees have been formed for upazila and unions to monitor the flood situation.
Boat, boatmen and speed boats have been arranged for supplying relief and rescue operations.
Sohel Mia of Natunpara Village in Bishambpur Upazila said his house has been in waist-water; cooking is stopped; they are living on fastened rice and puffed rice.
Kajal Barman of Krishnanagar Village of the upazila said his yard has been inundated; cattle feeding room and toilet have gone under watered.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Samir Biswas said, "We're monitoring the overall situation."


