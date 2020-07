Mayor of Jaldhaka Municipality in Nilphamari Fahmid Faisal Chowdhury announcing Tk 21 crore budget















Mayor of Jaldhaka Municipality in Nilphamari Fahmid Faisal Chowdhury announcing Tk 21 crore budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year at the temporary office of the municipality on Tuesday. The total revenue income of the budget is Tk 2,93,83,433 and the surplus budget is Tk 15,33,433. photo: observer