Four killed in 3 districts





NOAKHALI: The body of a fisherman was recovered from the Meghna River on Tuesday morning as a fishing trawler capsized in Hatia Upazila of the district early Tuesday.

A total of 11 people were rescued soon after the incident while one remained missing.

The deceased was identified as Bechun, 22, son of Golam Maola of Amtoly Bazaar area.

Thirteen fishermen went fishing on Monday night. Later, their trawler capsized in Amtoly area, 12 kilometres away from Nijhum Dwip.

Hearing cry for help, locals and river police went to the scene and rescued 11.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hatia Police Station (PS) Abul Khayer said the trawler was recovered and search drive for the missing is still on.

RAJSHAHI: Two construction workers were killed when a welding machine fell on them from the sixth floor of an under construction building in Colony area of the city on Sunday evening.

The deceased were identified as Abu Saeed, 40, son of Nazrul Islam of Bidirpur Village in Godagari Upazila, and Milon Haque, 28, son of Mozammel Haque of Karnahar area in Paba Upazila of the district.

Rajpara PS sources said after the machine fell on the two workers, they were seriously injured. They were rushed to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: A motor mechanic died mysteriously in Bhandaria Upazila of the district early Saturday.

Deceased Tariqul, 19, was the son of Golam Rahman of Pasharibunia Village. He worked as a motor mechanic in Bhandaria Bus Stand area.

Deceased's father Golam Rahman said Tariqul went to sleep on Friday night. At dawn, he started screaming, and died.









Police and local sources said police recovered the body at noon while Tariqul's family members were trying to bury the body and sent it to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Bhandaria PS OC SM Maksudur Rahman confirmed the incident adding that, an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection.



