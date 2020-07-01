Boy electrocuted at Fulbari

FULBARI, KURIGRAM, June 30: A boy was electrocuted at Gajerkuti Village under Naodanga Union in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

Deceased Jewel Rana, 14, was the son of Saiful Islam of the village, and a ninth grader at Naodanga School and College.

Local Union Parishad (UP) Member Ershadul Haque said the deceased was switching on the ceiling fan in their house at 5pm on Monday. At that time, he was electrocuted and fell on the ground.

He was rushed to Fulbari Hospital where he was declared dead, the UP member added. UP Chairman Musabber Ali Musa confirmed the incident.







