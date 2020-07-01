Four more test corona positive in two districts





CHUADANGA: Three more people have been tested corona positive in 24 hours in the district.

With this, total 215 have been affected with corona in the district.

Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr ASM Maruf Hasan confirmed the matter on Tuesday, and said samples of nine patients were sent to PCR lab of Kushtia Medical College Hospital, and the result has come in the morning. Of them, three have been tested corona positive.

The CS also said, among the patients, one is in Chuadanga Sadar Upazila, another in Damurhuda Upazila, and the rest in Jibonnagar Upazila.

Among the total infected persons, 27 have been kept in isolation unit at Chuadanga Sadar Hospital and the rest in home quarantine, the CS added.

GOPALGANJ: Kashiani Upazila Awami League President freedom fighter Md Mokter Hossen has tested corona positive.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer (UHFPO) Dr Md Qayum Talukder confirmed the matter on Tuesday morning.

His samples were sent for test on Saturday last, and on Monday evening he was tested corona positive, the UHFPO also said.

He is now in isolation at his home in Ramdia Village.















