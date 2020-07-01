

Langair UP activities run at rented shops

The old UP complex building was abandoned many years back. The UP chairman has to conduct administrative and official works at the rented shops.

As a result, the locals are suffering to get services from the council.

It is known that UP is one of the local government institutions. The role of a UP is to conduct government's development activities at rural level. The UP complex building is closely involved in managing the development works of the union. As there is no permanent building, the Langair UP chairman has rented two shops at Masjid Market in Maizbari Bazaar.

The council has to spend extra Tk 3,000 per month for renting the two shops.

Locals are blaming the lack of initiative by the previous UP chairman and various limitations of the government allocation for the lack of a permanent UP complex building.

Farmer Saiful Mia of Syedpara Village in the UP said they have to cross 3-kilometres to go to Maizbari Bazaar to get any government service.

Langair UP Chairman Abdullah Al Amin Biplob said they have sent a proposal to the district local government office asking to build a permanent UP complex building here.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Kazi Mahbub Ur Rahman said proposals have been made for the UP complex.















