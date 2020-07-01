Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 July, 2020, 11:44 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Langair UP activities run at rented shops

Published : Wednesday, 1 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Our Correspondent

Langair UP activities run at rented shops

Langair UP activities run at rented shops

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH, June 30: Due to lack of own building, the activities of Langair Union Parishad (UP) is running at two rented shops in Gafargaon Upazila of the district.
The old UP complex building was abandoned many years back. The UP chairman has to conduct administrative and official works at the rented shops.
As a result, the locals are suffering to get services from the council.
It is known that UP is one of the local government institutions. The role of a UP is to conduct government's development activities at rural level. The UP complex building is closely involved in managing the development works of the union. As there is no permanent building, the Langair UP chairman has rented two shops at Masjid Market in Maizbari Bazaar.
The council has to spend extra Tk 3,000 per month for renting the two shops.
Locals are blaming the lack of initiative by the previous UP chairman and various limitations of the government allocation for the lack of a permanent UP complex building.
Farmer Saiful Mia of Syedpara Village in the UP said they have to cross 3-kilometres to go to Maizbari Bazaar to get any government service.
Langair UP Chairman Abdullah Al Amin Biplob said they have sent a proposal to the district local government office asking to build a permanent UP complex building here.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer Kazi Mahbub Ur Rahman said proposals have been made for the UP complex.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Seven nabbed with drugs in six districts
Mayor of Nandigram Municipality in Bogura announcing the Tk 10,97,56,256 budget
Two drown in two districts
Eight held on different charges in 4 districts
Two lakh people marooned in Sunamganj
Mayor of Paikgachha Municipality in Khulna Selim Jahangir announcing budget
Mayor of Jaldhaka Municipality in Nilphamari Fahmid Faisal Chowdhury announcing Tk 21 crore budget
Seven Khulna jute mills to run under public-private partnership: Mayor


Latest News
152 more Bangladeshis return from Abu Dhabi
Policeman dies with COVID-19 symptoms in Laxmipur
2 held with hemp in Naogaon
Fauci: US could see 100,000 new virus cases a day
Holey Artisan attack: Closure continues to elude 4yrs on
Restriction measures over corona extended till Aug 3
Tehran clinic hit by deadly explosion, 19 killed
Virus death toll climbs to 509,779 globally
Life sentences for breaking China-imposed law
Messi scores Panenka penalty to reach 700 career goals
Most Read News
Regional stability and strategic importance of Bangladesh
Man rescued alive after 12hrs; Drives continue
Govt imposes fees on C-19 tests
Country reports largest daily rise in fatalities with 64 deaths
Kuwait Army general suspended for taking bribes from Bangladesh MP
Land officials asked for making quick services with info-tech
The imminent flood and our preparation
Not only food, Tk 20cr bill also include two months' hotel rents: DMC director
EU to allow in visitors from 14 'safe' countries
State-owned airline takes a nosedive resuming operation
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft