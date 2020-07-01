COVID-19: Six more die in two districts





BHOLA: Some 12 more people have tested corona positive in the district, taking the toll to 286 here.

Civil Surgeon (CS) Ratan Kumar Dhali confirmed the matter on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, a total of 100 people have recovered from the deadly virus in the district.

So far, four people have died of coronavirus in the district.

CS office source said a total of 3,647 samples were sent to Dhaka and Barishal for coronavirus test while test results of 3,222 samples came.

Till today, nine physicians, 11 policemen, eight coast guard members, 13 bankers, and 15 teachers tested positive for the virus.

NOAKHALI: Two more people including a police member died of corona infection in the district till Monday last, taking the toll to 45 here.

On Monday evening, Begumganj Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Asim Kumar Das said Assistant Sub-Inspector of Nalchira River Police Outpost Omar Faruk, 36, tested corona positive on June 25 last. Since then he was in quarantine at his home in Durgapur Village of the upazila. After worsening of his condition of June 28 last he was admitted to Rajarbag Police Hospital in Dhaka where he died at 1am on Monday.









On the other hand, Noakhali Sadar Upazila Health Complex Medical Officer and corona focal person Dr Nilima Yasmin said one Azizul Haque, 70, of Badaripur Village under Aswadia Union in the upazila tested positive on June 25 last, and since then he was in isolation at his village home. After worsening of his condition he was admitted to COVID Hospital in Shaheed Bhulu Stadium where he died on June 27 last.





