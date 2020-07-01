Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 July, 2020, 11:44 AM
latest
Home Countryside

COVID-19: Six more die in two districts

Published : Wednesday, 1 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Our Correspondents

Six more people died of corona infection in two districts- Bhola and Noakhali, till Tuesday.
BHOLA: Some 12 more people have tested corona positive in the district, taking the toll to 286 here.
Civil Surgeon (CS) Ratan Kumar Dhali confirmed the matter on Tuesday morning.
Meanwhile, a total of 100 people have recovered from the deadly virus in the district.
So far, four people have died of coronavirus in the district.
CS office source said a total of 3,647 samples were sent to Dhaka and Barishal for coronavirus test while test results of 3,222 samples came.
Till today, nine physicians, 11 policemen, eight coast guard members, 13 bankers, and 15 teachers tested positive for the virus.
NOAKHALI: Two more people including a police member died of corona infection in the district till Monday last, taking the toll to 45 here.
On Monday evening, Begumganj Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Asim Kumar Das said Assistant Sub-Inspector of Nalchira River Police Outpost Omar Faruk, 36, tested corona positive on June 25 last. Since then he was in quarantine at his home in Durgapur Village of the upazila. After worsening of his condition of June 28 last he was admitted to Rajarbag Police Hospital in Dhaka where he died at 1am on Monday.




On the other hand, Noakhali Sadar Upazila Health Complex Medical Officer and corona focal person Dr Nilima Yasmin said one Azizul Haque, 70, of Badaripur Village under Aswadia Union in the upazila tested positive on June 25 last, and since then he was in isolation at his village home. After worsening of his condition he was admitted to COVID Hospital in Shaheed Bhulu Stadium where he died on June 27 last.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Seven nabbed with drugs in six districts
Mayor of Nandigram Municipality in Bogura announcing the Tk 10,97,56,256 budget
Two drown in two districts
Eight held on different charges in 4 districts
Two lakh people marooned in Sunamganj
Mayor of Paikgachha Municipality in Khulna Selim Jahangir announcing budget
Mayor of Jaldhaka Municipality in Nilphamari Fahmid Faisal Chowdhury announcing Tk 21 crore budget
Seven Khulna jute mills to run under public-private partnership: Mayor


Latest News
152 more Bangladeshis return from Abu Dhabi
Policeman dies with COVID-19 symptoms in Laxmipur
2 held with hemp in Naogaon
Fauci: US could see 100,000 new virus cases a day
Holey Artisan attack: Closure continues to elude 4yrs on
Restriction measures over corona extended till Aug 3
Tehran clinic hit by deadly explosion, 19 killed
Virus death toll climbs to 509,779 globally
Life sentences for breaking China-imposed law
Messi scores Panenka penalty to reach 700 career goals
Most Read News
Regional stability and strategic importance of Bangladesh
Man rescued alive after 12hrs; Drives continue
Govt imposes fees on C-19 tests
Country reports largest daily rise in fatalities with 64 deaths
Kuwait Army general suspended for taking bribes from Bangladesh MP
Land officials asked for making quick services with info-tech
The imminent flood and our preparation
Not only food, Tk 20cr bill also include two months' hotel rents: DMC director
EU to allow in visitors from 14 'safe' countries
State-owned airline takes a nosedive resuming operation
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft