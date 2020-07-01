Coronavirus: Latest global developments





Half a million dead

The pandemic has killed 502,599 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1900 GMT on Monday based on official sources.

More than 10.2 million people have been infected in 196 countries and territories.

The United States is the hardest hit country with 125,928 deaths. It is followed by Brazil with 57,622, Britain with 43,575, Italy 34,744 and France with 29,813 fatalities.

Republican convention city insists on masks

The US city where Republicans are due to hold their national convention in August declares face masks mandatory amid a new surge in infections.

The party relocated its convention to nominate Trump for reelection to Jacksonville in Florida earlier in June, after Charlotte, North Carolina, mandated strict social distancing measures.

Stock markets rebound

Stock markets on both sides of the Atlantic rebound from last week's losses as optimism over easing lockdowns wins out over fear of surging infections.

By the close, European key markets were more than one percent higher, helped by steady gains on Wall Street over the New York morning after last week's tumble.

Blow to performing arts

New York's iconic Broadway theatre district will stay closed through the end of the year, due to the unpredictability of the pandemic.

And Canada's Cirque du Soleil says it is filing for bankruptcy protection in the United States, as the world's most famous circus troupe seeks to restructure its debt to survive the pandemic.









Geneva motor show 2021 cancelled

The annual Geneva International Motor Show is to be cancelled for a second year in the row amid the pandemic, as organisers say they are scrapping the 2021 edition as the auto industry reels from the crisis. -AFP



PARIS, June 30: Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:Half a million deadThe pandemic has killed 502,599 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1900 GMT on Monday based on official sources.More than 10.2 million people have been infected in 196 countries and territories.The United States is the hardest hit country with 125,928 deaths. It is followed by Brazil with 57,622, Britain with 43,575, Italy 34,744 and France with 29,813 fatalities.Republican convention city insists on masksThe US city where Republicans are due to hold their national convention in August declares face masks mandatory amid a new surge in infections.The party relocated its convention to nominate Trump for reelection to Jacksonville in Florida earlier in June, after Charlotte, North Carolina, mandated strict social distancing measures.Stock markets reboundStock markets on both sides of the Atlantic rebound from last week's losses as optimism over easing lockdowns wins out over fear of surging infections.By the close, European key markets were more than one percent higher, helped by steady gains on Wall Street over the New York morning after last week's tumble.Blow to performing artsNew York's iconic Broadway theatre district will stay closed through the end of the year, due to the unpredictability of the pandemic.And Canada's Cirque du Soleil says it is filing for bankruptcy protection in the United States, as the world's most famous circus troupe seeks to restructure its debt to survive the pandemic.Geneva motor show 2021 cancelledThe annual Geneva International Motor Show is to be cancelled for a second year in the row amid the pandemic, as organisers say they are scrapping the 2021 edition as the auto industry reels from the crisis. -AFP