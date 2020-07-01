Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 July, 2020, 11:43 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

Johnson demands Britain ‘Build, build, build’ to beat C-19 slump

Published : Wednesday, 1 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

Johnson demands Britain ‘Build, build, build’ to beat C-19 slump

Johnson demands Britain ‘Build, build, build’ to beat C-19 slump

LONDON, June 30: Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to shake Britain's economy out of its coronavirus-induced crisis on Tuesday by fast-tracking infrastructure investment and slashing property planning rules.
As Britain emerges from lockdown, Johnson is looking to move past criticism of his government's handling of the pandemic with a plan to repair the economic damage and reshape the country.
"We cannot continue simply to be prisoners of the crisis," Johnson said. "We must work fast because we've already seen the vertiginous drop in GDP and we know that people are worried now about their jobs and their businesses."
His message, delivered at a college in the central English town of Dudley, was overshadowed by the announcement of a new lockdown in Leicester, just 50 miles away, where COVID-19 infections are surging.
Nevertheless, with an exhortation to "build, build, build", Johnson announced plans to speed up government infrastructure spending and cut through the red tape around planning to make private sector property development easier..
"We will build the hospitals, build the schools, the colleges. But we will also build back greener and build a more beautiful Britain," he said.
Promising not to cut spending, he compared his plan to then U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt's 1930s "New Deal", which included job-creating public works projects to help the United States recover from the Great Depression.
"It sounds like a prodigious amount of government intervention, sounds like a new deal ... If that is so, then that is how it's meant to sound," Johnson said.




Tuesday's headline spending announcement of 5 billion pounds ($6 billion) amounts to around 5% of gross public sector investment last year. Most had already been announced and is only being spent sooner than planned.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Million hit by monsoon floods
Victory for abortion activists
Putin to hold Syria talks today
Israeli minister signals major annexation move not imminent
Modi warns of coronavirus ‘negligence’ as some cities extend lockdowns
Coronavirus: Latest global developments
Banning apps not enough, China needs to be given befitting reply: Mamata
Johnson demands Britain ‘Build, build, build’ to beat C-19 slump


Latest News
152 more Bangladeshis return from Abu Dhabi
Policeman dies with COVID-19 symptoms in Laxmipur
2 held with hemp in Naogaon
Fauci: US could see 100,000 new virus cases a day
Holey Artisan attack: Closure continues to elude 4yrs on
Restriction measures over corona extended till Aug 3
Tehran clinic hit by deadly explosion, 19 killed
Virus death toll climbs to 509,779 globally
Life sentences for breaking China-imposed law
Messi scores Panenka penalty to reach 700 career goals
Most Read News
Regional stability and strategic importance of Bangladesh
Man rescued alive after 12hrs; Drives continue
Govt imposes fees on C-19 tests
Country reports largest daily rise in fatalities with 64 deaths
Kuwait Army general suspended for taking bribes from Bangladesh MP
Land officials asked for making quick services with info-tech
The imminent flood and our preparation
Not only food, Tk 20cr bill also include two months' hotel rents: DMC director
EU to allow in visitors from 14 'safe' countries
State-owned airline takes a nosedive resuming operation
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft