No rivalry between Pandya brothers

Hardik Pandya may have made his international debut 16 months before his elder brother Krunal Pandya played his first T-20I in November 2018. There has never been a rivalry between Hardik and Krunal however. In fact, both the all-rounder cricketer brothers of the Indian cricket seemingly share a great bond.One of the latest pictures the two brothers uploaded was of them with one of their relatives and friends (their sister's son Parth Dave and Shubham Agarwal), playing carrom together. "Nothing like a great game of carrom with my brothers. Brings back a lot of memories #PandyaBrothers (sic)," Hardik tweeted. Soon, the photo went viral, and Team India captain Virat Kohli couldn't resist the temptation of reacting to it. "Haath board par aur aankh Krunal par [Waiting for your turn on the board and eyeing Krunal] (sic)," Kohli tweeted.The Pandya brothers' tweet also received several positive responses from his fans. "Bhai Mumbai Indians ab carrom Ka IPL khelegi kyaFace with tears of joyFace with tears of joy," a political analyst commented. (Both brothers have been with IPL's Mumbai Indians team.) Another fan even pointed out details in the picture others may have missed out, including how all the players were on chairs looking unlike each other's. "Chair apne apne ghar se leke aaye hain kya ?????? [Have each of you brought chairs from your homes]? (sic)," the fan seemed to want to know.There were also some with safety observations. "No mask and missing social distances," one fan wrote. The Pandya brothers also had a hop push-up exercise videoThe Pandya brothers' tweet received several responses from his fans. One fan's post seemed to be concerned about the brothers' attire. "U don't have an AC at home ? Always seen in baniyan (sic)," while another fan wondered which game the brothers found more challenging. "Which game is difficult to play-carrom or cricket? (sic)," the fan askedposted on their social media. Challenging his brother Krunal to do the same exercise, Hardik captioned the video saying, "Stronger. Fitter. Still under construction @krunalpandya_official, I challenge you bhai! Let's see how many you can do #PandyaBrothers. (sic)." That video also brought many likes and comments from followers, including some B'wood actresses.Another fan pointed out details in the picture others may have missed out, including how all the players were on chairs looking unlike each other's. "Chair apne apne ghar se leke aaye hain kya ?????? [Have each of you brought chairs from your homes]? (sic)," the fan commented.