Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 July, 2020, 11:42 AM
latest
Home Sports

No rivalry between Pandya brothers

Published : Wednesday, 1 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
BIPIN DANI

No rivalry between Pandya brothers

No rivalry between Pandya brothers

Hardik Pandya may have made his international debut 16 months before his elder brother Krunal Pandya played his first T-20I in November 2018. There has never been a rivalry between Hardik and Krunal however. In fact, both the all-rounder cricketer brothers of the Indian cricket seemingly share a great bond.
One of the latest pictures the two brothers uploaded was of them with one of their relatives and friends (their sister's son Parth Dave and Shubham Agarwal), playing carrom together. "Nothing like a great game of carrom with my brothers. Brings back a lot of memories #PandyaBrothers (sic)," Hardik tweeted. Soon, the photo went viral, and Team India captain Virat Kohli couldn't resist the temptation of reacting to it. "Haath board par aur aankh Krunal par [Waiting for your turn on the board and eyeing Krunal] (sic)," Kohli tweeted.
The Pandya brothers' tweet also received several positive responses from his fans. "Bhai Mumbai Indians ab carrom Ka IPL khelegi kyaFace with tears of joyFace with tears of joy," a political analyst commented. (Both brothers have been with IPL's Mumbai Indians team.) Another fan even pointed out details in the picture others may have missed out, including how all the players were on chairs looking unlike each other's. "Chair apne apne ghar se leke aaye hain kya ?????? [Have each of you brought chairs from your homes]? (sic)," the fan seemed to want to know.
There were also some with safety observations. "No mask and missing social distances," one fan wrote. The Pandya brothers also had a hop push-up exercise video
The Pandya brothers' tweet received several responses from his fans. One fan's post seemed to be concerned about the brothers' attire. "U don't have an AC at home ? Always seen in baniyan (sic)," while another fan wondered which game the brothers found more challenging. "Which game is difficult to play-carrom or cricket? (sic)," the fan asked
posted on their social media. Challenging his brother Krunal to do the same exercise, Hardik captioned the video saying, "Stronger. Fitter. Still under construction @krunalpandya_official, I challenge you bhai! Let's see how many you can do #PandyaBrothers. (sic)." That video also brought many likes and comments from followers, including some B'wood actresses.
Another fan pointed out details in the picture others may have missed out, including how all the players were on chairs looking unlike each other's. "Chair apne apne ghar se leke aaye hain kya ?????? [Have each of you brought chairs from your homes]? (sic)," the fan commented.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Buffon and Chiellini extend Juve deals until 2021
Indonesia's ex-sports minister jailed for corruption
France's Kurzawa extends PSG deal until 2024
Liverpool can stay on top without major signings, says Klopp
Barcelona and Juventus confirm Arthur, Pjanic swap deal
No rivalry between Pandya brothers
Stokes 'proud' as England captaincy looms into view
India's Nitin Menon becomes youngest elite umpire at 36


Latest News
152 more Bangladeshis return from Abu Dhabi
Policeman dies with COVID-19 symptoms in Laxmipur
2 held with hemp in Naogaon
Fauci: US could see 100,000 new virus cases a day
Holey Artisan attack: Closure continues to elude 4yrs on
Restriction measures over corona extended till Aug 3
Tehran clinic hit by deadly explosion, 19 killed
Virus death toll climbs to 509,779 globally
Life sentences for breaking China-imposed law
Messi scores Panenka penalty to reach 700 career goals
Most Read News
Regional stability and strategic importance of Bangladesh
Man rescued alive after 12hrs; Drives continue
Govt imposes fees on C-19 tests
Country reports largest daily rise in fatalities with 64 deaths
Kuwait Army general suspended for taking bribes from Bangladesh MP
Land officials asked for making quick services with info-tech
The imminent flood and our preparation
Not only food, Tk 20cr bill also include two months' hotel rents: DMC director
State-owned airline takes a nosedive resuming operation
EU to allow in visitors from 14 'safe' countries
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft