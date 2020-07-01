Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 July, 2020, 11:42 AM
latest
Home Sports

Pakistan cricket squad in UK test negative for coronavirus

Published : Wednesday, 1 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81

Pakistan cricket squad in UK test negative for coronavirus

Pakistan cricket squad in UK test negative for coronavirus

LONDON, JUNE 30: All 20 players and 11 management personnel in the Pakistan touring party have tested negative for coronavirus since arriving in Britain, the England and Wales Cricket Board said Tuesday.
The ECB added that England's latest round of tests, for their training group and management conducted on Monday had also yielded a complete set of negative results.
England players and staff have now had three COVID-19 tests.
The ECB's announcement followed a statement from Pakistan that six more players had been cleared to join the tour after recording two successive negative COVID-19 tests.
But the other four of the 10 players who originally tested positive for the virus last week will have to stay in Pakistan for now after failing further tests.  
Mohammad Hafeez, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman are now eligible to travel to England and join the original squad that left on Sunday, the Pakistan Cricket Board said.
"All the six players were re-tested on Monday, following their first negative test on June 26," the PCB confirmed.
However, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Haider Ali and Haris Rauf tested positive for a second time.
They will not be allowed to travel to England until they have recorded two consecutive negative tests.
Pakistan will play three Tests and three Twenty20 internationals against England starting in August, with the exact dates still to be confirmed.
The Pakistan squad arrived in England late Sunday and have started a 14-day mandatory quarantine period before intra-squad practice games.
A 30-strong England squad and support staff are currently in a bio-secure training camp at the Ageas Bowl ahead of next week's opening Test against the West Indies.
This first fixture in the three-match series will mark the return of major




international cricket from lockdown.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Buffon and Chiellini extend Juve deals until 2021
Indonesia's ex-sports minister jailed for corruption
France's Kurzawa extends PSG deal until 2024
Liverpool can stay on top without major signings, says Klopp
Barcelona and Juventus confirm Arthur, Pjanic swap deal
No rivalry between Pandya brothers
Stokes 'proud' as England captaincy looms into view
India's Nitin Menon becomes youngest elite umpire at 36


Latest News
152 more Bangladeshis return from Abu Dhabi
Policeman dies with COVID-19 symptoms in Laxmipur
2 held with hemp in Naogaon
Fauci: US could see 100,000 new virus cases a day
Holey Artisan attack: Closure continues to elude 4yrs on
Restriction measures over corona extended till Aug 3
Tehran clinic hit by deadly explosion, 19 killed
Virus death toll climbs to 509,779 globally
Life sentences for breaking China-imposed law
Messi scores Panenka penalty to reach 700 career goals
Most Read News
Regional stability and strategic importance of Bangladesh
Man rescued alive after 12hrs; Drives continue
Govt imposes fees on C-19 tests
Country reports largest daily rise in fatalities with 64 deaths
Kuwait Army general suspended for taking bribes from Bangladesh MP
Land officials asked for making quick services with info-tech
The imminent flood and our preparation
Not only food, Tk 20cr bill also include two months' hotel rents: DMC director
State-owned airline takes a nosedive resuming operation
EU to allow in visitors from 14 'safe' countries
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft