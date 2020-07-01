Video
Cricketers saddened at casualties in launch capsize

Published : Wednesday, 1 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

The Bangladesh Cricketers expressed their deep sadness at the casualties in the launch capsize in Buriganga that so far claimed 33 lives and left many unaccounted for at a time when the country was struggling to deal with Covid-19.
Several cricketers including Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim took their Facebook to mourn the deaths of the 33 people.
"Every death brings sadness and despair. People have been dying from coronavirus for the last four months. When all these are happening, today when a launch capsize at the Buriganga River and has claimed 32 lives and left some unaccounted for. The air is heavy with the wailings of the near ones of those people. Truth to be told, I can't find words to console myself," Shakib wrote in his Facebook page.
Praying for the departed souls, the all-rounder hoped that things will get back to normal soon.
"I hope to see a Bangladesh where there will be no such unwanted accidents. Every disaster, including coronavirus, will go away soon, InshaAllah," wrote Shakib who has been serving his ICC-imposed ban due to his failure to report corrupt approaches from bookies.
Wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim also wrote in his Facebook page, after being dismayed by the news of 33 deaths.
Terming the 2020 not a good year so far, he wrote: Shocked and saddened by the news of innocent people losing lives in launch sink in Buriganga. Inna lillahi wa Inna ilayhi rajioon. Not a good year so far…"
Bangladesh fast bowler Rubel Hossain was also saddened by the incident as he gave an emotional post in the Facebook.
"They were coming to this dreamland to look for a better live but who would have thought this would turn into a nightmare,," he wrote, praying for the departed souls.




The Dhaka-bound 'MV Morning Bird' launch from Munshiganj sank at the river after being hit by another launch 'Mayur-2' near Shyambazar in old town.     -BSS


