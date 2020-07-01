Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 July, 2020, 11:41 AM
latest
Home Sports

Australia still eyeing one-day England tour: Finch

Published : Wednesday, 1 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

Australia still eyeing one-day England tour: Finch

Australia still eyeing one-day England tour: Finch

SYDNEY, JUNE 30: Australia are still preparing to tour England, white-ball cricket captain Aaron Finch said Tuesday, even as the pandemic forced the postponement of a series against Zimbabwe slated for August.
The team were "conscious of being ultra-flexible" under the coronavirus restrictions but were still mentally preparing to head to England for a planned limited-overs tour, Finch said.
"As a player I know that in my mind I am preparing to go to England and play," he said.
"Whether that happens -- we'll wait and see."
Even in Australia, which has dealt well in suppressing the virus, the recent spike of cases in Melbourne was proof players could never be certain when they would play again, he added.
"There might be a tour [which] comes up at relatively short notice because we can get there and that'll be brilliant."
"Whatever it takes... whatever we have to do get a game up and going is in the best interest of world cricket."
Earlier on Tuesday Australia postponed the three-match series against Zimbabwe.
"While we are disappointed to postpone the series, (Cricket Australia) and (Zimbabwe Cricket) agree that in the best interest of players, match officials, volunteers as well as our fans, that this is the most practical and sensible decision," said Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley. The games against Zimbabwe were scheduled for August 9, 12 and 15.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Buffon and Chiellini extend Juve deals until 2021
Indonesia's ex-sports minister jailed for corruption
France's Kurzawa extends PSG deal until 2024
Liverpool can stay on top without major signings, says Klopp
Barcelona and Juventus confirm Arthur, Pjanic swap deal
No rivalry between Pandya brothers
Stokes 'proud' as England captaincy looms into view
India's Nitin Menon becomes youngest elite umpire at 36


Latest News
152 more Bangladeshis return from Abu Dhabi
Policeman dies with COVID-19 symptoms in Laxmipur
2 held with hemp in Naogaon
Fauci: US could see 100,000 new virus cases a day
Holey Artisan attack: Closure continues to elude 4yrs on
Restriction measures over corona extended till Aug 3
Tehran clinic hit by deadly explosion, 19 killed
Virus death toll climbs to 509,779 globally
Life sentences for breaking China-imposed law
Messi scores Panenka penalty to reach 700 career goals
Most Read News
Regional stability and strategic importance of Bangladesh
Man rescued alive after 12hrs; Drives continue
Govt imposes fees on C-19 tests
Country reports largest daily rise in fatalities with 64 deaths
Kuwait Army general suspended for taking bribes from Bangladesh MP
Land officials asked for making quick services with info-tech
The imminent flood and our preparation
Not only food, Tk 20cr bill also include two months' hotel rents: DMC director
State-owned airline takes a nosedive resuming operation
EU to allow in visitors from 14 'safe' countries
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft