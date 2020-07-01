Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 July, 2020, 11:41 AM
latest
Home Sports

BFF takes proactive approach for women's football

Published : Wednesday, 1 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

BFF takes proactive approach for women's football

BFF takes proactive approach for women's football

The Bangladesh Football (BFF) has taken a proactive approach to continue for the development of women's football in Bangladesh, according to an article received from Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF).
Amidst the concerning COVID-19 pandemic, which saw all the female national team players returned back to their home from BFF's women's academy. The BFF has organised a 'Make It Count" home technical and physical programme for all players.
Under the supervision of Golam Robanni Choton and Mahbubur Rahman Litu, Sainu Pro Marma and Mahmuda Akter all the players have been organised into specific age group bands with an individual programe for all the categories. In addition, sleep and nutrition trends have been closely monitored. The players have also been encouraged to share their feelings, emotions, and thoughts with member and staffs of daily basis.
BFF women's committee's a chairman Mahfuza Akter Kiron, who is also member of council member of AFC and FIFA, conveyed that: "Our female players must continue with their fitness and stay active and healthy at home under these unprecedented times.




We hope to continue to our development program for our female players with a protective approach and continious support for all of them. We hope to get our female age groups back on the field as soon as possible."     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Buffon and Chiellini extend Juve deals until 2021
Indonesia's ex-sports minister jailed for corruption
France's Kurzawa extends PSG deal until 2024
Liverpool can stay on top without major signings, says Klopp
Barcelona and Juventus confirm Arthur, Pjanic swap deal
No rivalry between Pandya brothers
Stokes 'proud' as England captaincy looms into view
India's Nitin Menon becomes youngest elite umpire at 36


Latest News
152 more Bangladeshis return from Abu Dhabi
Policeman dies with COVID-19 symptoms in Laxmipur
2 held with hemp in Naogaon
Fauci: US could see 100,000 new virus cases a day
Holey Artisan attack: Closure continues to elude 4yrs on
Restriction measures over corona extended till Aug 3
Tehran clinic hit by deadly explosion, 19 killed
Virus death toll climbs to 509,779 globally
Life sentences for breaking China-imposed law
Messi scores Panenka penalty to reach 700 career goals
Most Read News
Regional stability and strategic importance of Bangladesh
Man rescued alive after 12hrs; Drives continue
Govt imposes fees on C-19 tests
Country reports largest daily rise in fatalities with 64 deaths
Kuwait Army general suspended for taking bribes from Bangladesh MP
Land officials asked for making quick services with info-tech
The imminent flood and our preparation
Not only food, Tk 20cr bill also include two months' hotel rents: DMC director
State-owned airline takes a nosedive resuming operation
EU to allow in visitors from 14 'safe' countries
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft