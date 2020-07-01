

Women's cricketers to be added to BCB corona app next week

BCB's Manager Management Information System (MIS) Nasir Ahmed Nasu said the women cricketers will be added to this system in the next week and later the Under-19 cricketers and the HP players will be added to.

Primarily 40 cricketers were added into the system.

"Female cricketers will be added to the system in the next week. Gradually we'll also add Under-19 cricketers and HP players in this system," Nasu told the reporters.

BCB earlier said, the players will find the app easy to access and to use from any smartphone or smart device and it will allow the BCB to stay updated on the health status' of the cricketers.

Based on the crickets answer for 18 questions that were installed in the app, the BCB marked the players in three zones-red, orange and green. A red mark will appear when the particular player will have any physical problem. But that doesn't mean the players are infected by the Covid-19.

Already leg-spinner Aminul Islam Biplob and all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin have been marked in red zone. Biplob has asthma problem while Saifuddin was suffering from fever.

Saifuddin however has recovered from the fever and Biplob's treatment for his asthma problem is going on, the BCB official said.

'As this is a centrally controlled system, therefore the information gathered will facilitate quick response to emergency. It will help us in access control of players for practice, contact tracing, medical attention for suspected cases or even isolation and treatment if necessary.









"The feedback from players will be analysed by the app and listed under red, orange and green categories in line with risk assessment. Access to training will be determined accordingly. Designated officials of the BCB will receive an immediate notification via sms whenever there is a red outcome," Nasu said. -BSS





The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is set to add the women cricketers in their COVID-19 WELLNESS app, which was introduced to monitor the health and mental well-being of players during the ongoing pandemic.BCB's Manager Management Information System (MIS) Nasir Ahmed Nasu said the women cricketers will be added to this system in the next week and later the Under-19 cricketers and the HP players will be added to.Primarily 40 cricketers were added into the system."Female cricketers will be added to the system in the next week. Gradually we'll also add Under-19 cricketers and HP players in this system," Nasu told the reporters.BCB earlier said, the players will find the app easy to access and to use from any smartphone or smart device and it will allow the BCB to stay updated on the health status' of the cricketers.Based on the crickets answer for 18 questions that were installed in the app, the BCB marked the players in three zones-red, orange and green. A red mark will appear when the particular player will have any physical problem. But that doesn't mean the players are infected by the Covid-19.Already leg-spinner Aminul Islam Biplob and all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin have been marked in red zone. Biplob has asthma problem while Saifuddin was suffering from fever.Saifuddin however has recovered from the fever and Biplob's treatment for his asthma problem is going on, the BCB official said.'As this is a centrally controlled system, therefore the information gathered will facilitate quick response to emergency. It will help us in access control of players for practice, contact tracing, medical attention for suspected cases or even isolation and treatment if necessary."The feedback from players will be analysed by the app and listed under red, orange and green categories in line with risk assessment. Access to training will be determined accordingly. Designated officials of the BCB will receive an immediate notification via sms whenever there is a red outcome," Nasu said. -BSS