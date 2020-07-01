Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 July, 2020, 11:41 AM
latest
Home Business

Emirates to operate passenger flights to over 50 cities in July

Published : Wednesday, 1 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

Dhaka, June 30:  Emirates Airlines announced to operate passenger flights to 52 cities across the world from July 1.
Travelers can fly to Cairo and Tunis from 1 July, while Glasgow and Malé from July 15 and 16 respectively by Emirates Airlines, said a press release on Tuesday.
Emirates' network to 52 destinations, offering travellers convenient connections between the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe and the Americas through its Dubai hub.
These flights can be booked online at www.emirates.com or via travel agents.
As the Emirates office in Dhaka remains closed due to movement restrictions, customers in Bangladesh can call Emirates' dedicated call centre from Saturday to Thursday from 9.30am to 6pm BST on +88 01614 552 310-14 or +88 01313 450 251-53.
Customers from Emirates' network can also travel to Dubai following the recent announcement that the city will be open to business and leisure visitors from 07 July.
Visitors to Dubai should hold an international health insurance policy covering illness from Covid-19 for the duration of their stay.
Emirates has implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air, including the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitisers and antibacterial wipes to all customers.
As travel restrictions remain in place, travellers will only be accepted on flights if they comply with the eligibility and entry criteria requirements of their destination countries. Visit: www.emirates.com/wherewefly.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Consumer habits emerging from pandemic set to become permanent: Mastercard
Norwegian Air cancels order for 97 Boeing aircraft
Emirates to operate passenger flights to over 50 cities in July
Int’l airlines resuming flights to China amid relaxed C-19 restrictions on aviation
Mohammad Ali Pubali Bank new AMD
UCB marks its 37th anniversary
Oil prices slip as weak Japan data exposes market jitters over fragile demand
Huawei loses out in Singapore 5G bid


Latest News
152 more Bangladeshis return from Abu Dhabi
Policeman dies with COVID-19 symptoms in Laxmipur
2 held with hemp in Naogaon
Fauci: US could see 100,000 new virus cases a day
Holey Artisan attack: Closure continues to elude 4yrs on
Restriction measures over corona extended till Aug 3
Tehran clinic hit by deadly explosion, 19 killed
Virus death toll climbs to 509,779 globally
Life sentences for breaking China-imposed law
Messi scores Panenka penalty to reach 700 career goals
Most Read News
Regional stability and strategic importance of Bangladesh
Man rescued alive after 12hrs; Drives continue
Govt imposes fees on C-19 tests
Country reports largest daily rise in fatalities with 64 deaths
Kuwait Army general suspended for taking bribes from Bangladesh MP
Land officials asked for making quick services with info-tech
The imminent flood and our preparation
Not only food, Tk 20cr bill also include two months' hotel rents: DMC director
State-owned airline takes a nosedive resuming operation
EU to allow in visitors from 14 'safe' countries
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft