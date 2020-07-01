Mohammad Ali Pubali Bank new AMD



Mohammad Ali

Prior to his promotion Mohammad Ali was Deputy Managing Director of the Bank.

He joined in Pubali Bank Ltd. as General Manager and Chief Technical Officer in 2008. In Pubali Bank he leads the affairs of Information Technology, Card, Branch Operation, Business Development, Marketing, Research, Treasury(Front Office), International, Consumers Credit, Lease, Risk Management & Corporate Matters. Currently he is also CAMLCO and CRO.

Under his leadership, Pubali Bank developed its in-house Core Banking Software to operate the largest real-time online banking service in the private sector. He played the key role in establishing Data Center, Disaster Recovery Center, MIS System and operation of Visa and Master Card for Pubali Bank Ltd.

Ali secured 10th Position in the combined merit list in HSC from Rangpur Cadet College. He completed his graduation and post-graduation in Computer Science and Engineering from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), Masters degree in Development Studies from Dhaka University, Executive MBA (Marketing) from IBA and MBA (Finance) from AUST.

He obtained Deans Award from Dhaka University for his outstanding result in Development Studies. He took part in various training programs, seminars and conference at home and abroad.



















