UCB marks its 37th anniversary





Incepted in 1983, UCB is among the leading and most progressive private commercial banks in Bangladesh with a strong network of 195 branches all over the country, the bank said in a statement.

With a firm commitment of the economic and social development of Bangladesh, UCB started its journey and has since been able to establish itself as one of the largest first generation banks in the country.

With a vast network of branches, UCB has already made a distinct mark in the realm of private sector banking through personalised service, innovative practices, dynamic approach and efficient Management.

The bank has actively contributed to the economic and social development in Bangladesh through its highly-skilled management team and dedicated employee base.

Moreover, UCB is making vital contributions to various sectors by carrying out its social responsibilities. -bdnews24.com

















