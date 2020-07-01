Video
Wednesday, 1 July, 2020, 11:40 AM
Nivea to review its products, marketing amid movement

Published : Wednesday, 1 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

MUMBAI, June 30:  The movement against racism has triggered careful perusal of portfolios at several personal care companies worldwide. German multinational company Beiersdorf, the maker of Nivea personal care products, has started a process of reviewing its global and regional portfolios to determine implications of changing perceptions for its product offering and marketing approach.
The move by Nivea, which is marketed in more than 170 countries, comes in tandem with Johnson & Johnson (J&J) announcing
its exit from the fairness creams market and Unilever and L'Oreal saying they will stop using words like "fairness" and "whitening".
"Nivea and its parent company Beiersdorf stand against racism and discrimination of any kind. We are actively listening to and learning from the current conversations, committed to contribute to positive change," Nivea India MD Neil George said in an emailed response to a query raised by TOI as to whether Nivea was thinking on similar lines as Unilever.
"Acknowledging the responsibility we have towards consumers worldwide, we have recently started a process of reviewing our global and regional product portfolios to determine implications of changing perceptions for our product offering and marketing approach. Inclusive diversity, acceptance and togetherness are crucial to Beiersdorf's culture," said George.
Nivea India did not respond to further queries.
Consumers are increasingly voicing their concerns against products and advertisements that may be discriminatory in nature.
This has forced many companies to pull out a product or change the communication. In 2017, Beiersdorf had apologised andremoved a deodorant advertisement "white is purity" from its social media pages after concerns were raised about the ad being discriminatory.
Nivea has whitening products as part of its skincare as well as deodorant portfolio in India. The brand's share in India's skincare market has been inching up, said industry experts. According to Euromonitor International's report on the beauty and personal care market, basic moisturisers have grown from approximately Rs 7,000 crore in 2017 to over Rs 8,000 crore in 2019.    -TNN


