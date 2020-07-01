

Budget session of Youth Parliament 2020 held

The programme was hosted online virtually and 300 youth parliament members selected from all over the country through various tests and campaigns, participated in this day long programme, according to press release.

The Deputy speaker of the National Parliament Adv. Fazle Rabbi Mia MP inaugurated this grand ceremony.

Renowned personalities such as M A Mannan MP, Minister of Planning; Zunaid Ahmed Palak MP, State Minister, ICT Division; Abul Kalam Azad, Former Principal Secretary and SDG Coordinator; Farah Kabir, Country Director, ActionAid Bangladesh, Ex. Advisor of Caretaker government; Prof Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad, Chairman , PKSF; Dr. Atiur Rahman, Former Governor, Bangladesh Bank; Dr. Debapriya Bhattacharya, Distinguished Fellow, CPD; N.I. Khan, the former Education Secretary and former Personal Secretary of Prime minister; Aroma Dutta, MP; Selima Ahmed, MP; Nur Ul Alam Lenin, AL Leader; Ruhin Hossain Prince, Central Committee leader of CPB; Syed Almas Kabir, President, BASIS; Tina F. Jabeen, Investment Adviser, Startup Bangladesh, ICT Division; Shams Mahmud, President DCCI; Tosiba Kashem, Oxfam; Mr. Md. Akhter Hossain, Secretary, MOYS; Shaheen Anam, ED, MJF; Khalid Hossain, PC, IUCN; Asif Ibrahim, President, CSE; Momin U Islam, MD, IPDC Finance; Nazmul Ahsan, AAB; Showvik Das, Youth Mobilizer, AAB; were also present in this grand event.

This is the first shadow parliament arranged in Bangladesh focusing solely on the national budget. This youth parliament session discussed on various important issues related to the national budget such as, National Budget Allocation in Employment generation, formalization of informal sector, Education, Healthcare service after COVID 19; Budget allocation to revitalize Youth Leadership, Entrepreneurship and Startups to cope with 4th Industrial Revolution; Budget on implementation of National Youth Policy- Reality & Action plan & Youth Council Formation and Budget allocation on Rural Development, Inclusive Society Development and SDG Attainment after COVID19 fallout.

The ED of Dhrubotara Youth Development Foundation (DYDF) Amiya Prapan Chakraborty Arka presided as the Honourable Speaker of this day long youth parliament session.

After the daylong session, the Youth Parliament announced the following youth declarations;

The Ministry of Youth & Sports needs to be separated and an independent Youth Ministry needs to be established.

A Youth Bank needs to be established for supporting the finance of youth entrepreneurs on friendly terms.

The National Youth Policy needs to be fully implemented as soon as possible.

The budget allocation for the Health sector needs to be increased and a proper monitoring system for the budget implementation should be established.

The budget allocation for the Environment sector needs to be increased and a genuine action plan should be implemented.

Tax on internet and mobile data needs to be decreased.

An international standard Youth Council should be formed.

Participation of Transgender, Dalit, Autistic & People who need special care needs to be increased in the National Parliament via special quotas, also youth participation should be increased in the National Parliament.

The Research sector needs to be revitalized and modernized, also more busget should be allocated for the research sector.

The government should increase collaborations with NGOs and Volunteer organizations for monitoring in socio-development projects.









It is estimated that, by submitting the youth declaration made from the day long discussion of youth MPs and policy makers, to the National Parliament it will create a huge positive impact on making a realistic and balanced National budget that will greatly improve the country's socio-economic development while ensuring an inclusively developed society.





