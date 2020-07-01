Video
Wednesday, 1 July, 2020
Walton TV export to Germany picks up

Published : Wednesday, 1 July, 2020
Business Correspondent

Walton has increased LED television export to Germany and other European countries. The local brand has planned to export 1 lakh TV units to Europe by 2021. Walton officials said they started TV exports to Germany last year.
It is producing various electronics products including TVs with German technologies and machineries at its own factory following European standards. Thus the trust of European consumers in Walton made world-class products is increasing day by day.
European electronics giant 'Intersales A/S' have been importing various models of Smart LED TVs from Walton to retail in Germany and other European countries.
Meanwhile, German ambassador in Dhaka Peter Fahrenholtz praised Walton through an email and expressed his keen interest to visit Walton factory in near future.
Tauseef Al Mahmud, Europe Business Head of Walton, said this year Walton developed several new models for international markets, including Germany. From next week, he noted that these new models will be exported to Germany and other European countries.
For exporting TVs to western markets, he said Walton has partnered with Google to develop smart TVs to stay in the forefront of innovation. Moreover, new models of refrigerators, aircon and kitchen appliances complying European standards will be in the market by the end of the year.
Mostafa Nahid Hossain, Chief Executive Officer of Walton Television, said that they are producing energy saving televisions in line with international standards. Walton television has received several standards' certificates from Switzerland based testing lab SGS like CE, ROHS and EMC.
These certificates are mandatory for export to European countries, he added.
Edward Kim, President of Walton's International Business Unit, said: "Due to COVID situation, overall global TV demand has seriously dropped and to be around 200m sets now. Nowadays we are getting strong demand from Europe because customers are trusting Bangladesh as a reliable and alternative manufacturing hub."
European consumers will be delighted with made in Bangladesh products, Kim added.


