Chevron Bangladesh gets new President



Eric M. Walker

Prior to joining Chevron Bangladesh, Eric was the General Manager of Reservoir Management for Europe, Eurasia, and Middle East. In this role, he was based in London and responsible for Asset Development for Chevron's interests in Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Europe, and Iraq. Before moving to London, he was based in Baku, Azerbaijan, where he held the position of Country Manager.

Eric began his Chevron career in 1987 as a petroleum engineer and has held numerous technical and management positions of increasing responsibility. Eric holds a Bachelor's degree in Petroleum Engineering from Texas A&M University and a Master's degree in Business Administration from the University of Louisiana.

Commenting on his appointment, Eric said: "I am excited to join the Bangladesh team and I look forward to building on our 25-year partnership with the Government of Bangladesh and Petrobangla.

"I am committed to deepening that relationship to support the nation's energy needs today and into the future, while benefiting our local communities through our investment in education, health and economic development programs."

Chevron operates and holds a 100 per cent interest in two onshore PSCs in Bangladesh covering Block 12 (Bibiyana Field) and Blocks 13 and 14 (Jalalabad and Moulavi Bazar fields).















