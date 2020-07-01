Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 July, 2020, 11:40 AM
latest
Home Business

Chevron Bangladesh gets new President

Published : Wednesday, 1 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 7
Business Desk

Eric M. Walker

Eric M. Walker

Eric M. Walker has been appointed President of Chevron Bangladesh companies based in Dhaka, commencing his position in July 2020. Eric succeeds Neil Menzies, who will be taking on a new position with the company in the United States, according to press release.  
Prior to joining Chevron Bangladesh, Eric was the General Manager of Reservoir Management for Europe, Eurasia, and Middle East. In this role, he was based in London and responsible for Asset Development for Chevron's interests in Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Europe, and Iraq.  Before moving to London, he was based in Baku, Azerbaijan, where he held the position of Country Manager.  
Eric began his Chevron career in 1987 as a petroleum engineer and has held numerous technical and management positions of increasing responsibility. Eric holds a Bachelor's degree in Petroleum Engineering from Texas A&M University and a Master's degree in Business Administration from the University of Louisiana.
Commenting on his appointment, Eric said: "I am excited to join the Bangladesh team and I look forward to building on our 25-year partnership with the Government of Bangladesh and Petrobangla.
"I am committed to deepening that relationship to support the nation's energy needs today and into the future, while benefiting our local communities through our investment in education, health and economic development programs."
Chevron operates and holds a 100 per cent interest in two onshore PSCs in Bangladesh covering Block 12 (Bibiyana Field) and Blocks 13 and 14 (Jalalabad and Moulavi Bazar fields).


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Consumer habits emerging from pandemic set to become permanent: Mastercard
Norwegian Air cancels order for 97 Boeing aircraft
Emirates to operate passenger flights to over 50 cities in July
Int’l airlines resuming flights to China amid relaxed C-19 restrictions on aviation
Mohammad Ali Pubali Bank new AMD
UCB marks its 37th anniversary
Oil prices slip as weak Japan data exposes market jitters over fragile demand
Huawei loses out in Singapore 5G bid


Latest News
Policeman dies with COVID-19 symptoms in Laxmipur
2 held with hemp in Naogaon
Fauci: US could see 100,000 new virus cases a day
Holey Artisan attack: Closure continues to elude 4yrs on
Restriction measures over corona extended till Aug 3
Tehran clinic hit by deadly explosion, 19 killed
Virus death toll climbs to 509,779 globally
Life sentences for breaking China-imposed law
Messi scores Panenka penalty to reach 700 career goals
Dybala solo goal, Ronaldo rocket set up Juve win
Most Read News
Regional stability and strategic importance of Bangladesh
Man rescued alive after 12hrs; Drives continue
Govt imposes fees on C-19 tests
Country reports largest daily rise in fatalities with 64 deaths
Kuwait Army general suspended for taking bribes from Bangladesh MP
Land officials asked for making quick services with info-tech
The imminent flood and our preparation
Not only food, Tk 20cr bill also include two months' hotel rents: DMC director
State-owned airline takes a nosedive resuming operation
EU to allow in visitors from 14 'safe' countries
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft